9 Kitchens from homes in Johannesburg

No house is complete with a beautiful yet functional kitchen. Earlier, people didn’t pay much attention to kitchen decor because it was hidden from rest of the house but that’s not the case anymore. Decorating kitchen is more than just put appliances of the same color. Since it is the heart of the house, you’ll find that kitchens embody every family member’s personalities. Let’s take a look at nine kitchens from homes in Johannesburg.
Small kitchens look the best when are all white as they reflect a lot of light and make cooking an enjoyable experience. Decorating is very easy with white if you love to change your kitchen’s decor during festivals and as seasons change.
With numerous windows and industrial furnished look, this kitchen is very different than the others. Light fixtures in the ceiling add warmth to the industrial feel.
This kitchen is straight out of those movies where young women live in the cities and have successful careers. Everything about this kitchen is perfect with its blue cabinets and unfinished brick walls.
Design of this kitchen is very simple but so comforting. The white cabinets go well with the black countertops and high-end appliances. Rather than having an island in the centre, the kitchen planner has shifted to the side and created extra cabinets for shortage.
It is very uncommon to have a completely black kitchen with grey countertops, making this kitchen so unique. The high end appliances and clean look, gives it a glamorous appeal.
This design too is something you won’t find very often. Having the burner in the front of the kitchen means you’ll get hot pancakes and scrambled eggs right off the pan!
A simple yet beautiful rustic kitchen is everyone’s dream kitchen. The unfinished walls are very nostalgic and is not only aesthetic but functional too since the interior designer has put a red vinyl board keep away oil splashes from the wall.
It is very rare that you find kitchens made in wall wood. The kitchen took lavish and a treat to cook in. however, such designs are only possible in big homes.
With beautiful chandeliers hanging on top of the island, this kitchen is straight out of the Victorian era. There are a lot of textures in the kitchen and that gives it a very personal touch.
