Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Kitchens from homes in Johannesburg

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
House Morningside, Principia Design Principia Design Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

No house is complete with a beautiful yet functional kitchen. Earlier, people didn’t pay much attention to kitchen decor because it was hidden from rest of the house but that’s not the case anymore. Decorating kitchen is more than just put appliances of the same color. Since it is the heart of the house, you’ll find that kitchens embody every family member’s personalities. Let’s take a look at nine kitchens from homes in Johannesburg.

​ 1. All white

House Morningside, Principia Design Principia Design Kitchen
Principia Design

House Morningside

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Small kitchens look the best when are all white as they reflect a lot of light and make cooking an enjoyable experience. Decorating is very easy with white if you love to change your kitchen’s decor during festivals and as seasons change.

2. Industrial appeal

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern kitchen
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design


With numerous windows and industrial furnished look, this kitchen is very different than the others. Light fixtures in the ceiling add warmth to the industrial feel.

3. Young 20s kitchen

Residential Magaliesburg SA - Industrial Kitchen, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Industrial style kitchen Concrete Grey
HEID Interior Design

Residential Magaliesburg SA—Industrial Kitchen

HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design


This kitchen is straight out of those movies where young women live in the cities and have successful careers. Everything about this kitchen is perfect with its blue cabinets and unfinished brick walls.

4. Contemporary kitchen

Residential French Lane, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Modern kitchen Granite Black
HEID Interior Design

Residential French Lane

HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design


Design of this kitchen is very simple but so comforting. The white cabinets go well with the black countertops and high-end appliances. Rather than having an island in the centre, the kitchen planner has shifted to the side and created extra cabinets for shortage.

5. All black

New Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd


It is very uncommon to have a completely black kitchen with grey countertops, making this kitchen so unique. The high end appliances and clean look, gives it a glamorous appeal.

6. Burner on the island

New kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen,kitchen island
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd


This design too is something you won’t find very often. Having the burner in the front of the kitchen means you’ll get hot pancakes and scrambled eggs right off the pan!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​ 7. Rustic feel

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Renovated cooking area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

A simple yet beautiful rustic kitchen is everyone’s dream kitchen. The unfinished walls are very nostalgic and is not only aesthetic but functional too since the interior designer has put a red vinyl board keep away oil splashes from the wall.

8. All wood

Kitchen island Tru Interiors Kitchen
Tru Interiors

Kitchen island

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

 
It is very rare that you find kitchens made in wall wood. The kitchen took lavish and a treat to cook in. however, such designs are only possible in big homes.

9. Mid-century touch

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Kitchen
Tru Interiors

Ebotse Estate

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors


With beautiful chandeliers hanging on top of the island, this kitchen is straight out of the Victorian era. There are a lot of textures in the kitchen and that gives it a very personal touch.

You can view more such ideabooks on Homify.

Die fraai voorafvervaardigde huisie onder R100,000

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks