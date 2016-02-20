Stunning low-maintenance front gardens

Homes without gardens are not very nice and feels like cold spaces. The garden gives colour and life to a house, and if that garden is at the front of the house, even better! Each garden also has a style that characterises it, and depending on many factors it may be large, small, overgrown or simply conceptual.

There are Asian-inspired, and especially Japanese gardens in particular which are designed with stones of different sizes and arranged with sand in very definite ways. These gardens are already popular in the West for its beauty and has made it into the canons of Western designs for the gardens of contemporary homes. The Japanese rock garden is traditional in temples and public buildings, as well as in private homes. We have also developed a taste for rich Mediterranean-inspired designs, or simple but stylish minimalist landscapes.

All these styles are now the subject of admiration and are presented according to the space available and the owner's budget. Here we give you 7 spectacular ideas for gardens to grace the front of your home.