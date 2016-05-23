​The House Full Of Romance

When it comes to trendy and remarkable architectural creations, homify prides itself on being your number one provider of daily elegance. From mansions fit for movie stars to charming little backyard cottages, we’ve seen it all – and, thus, we make sure you see it too!

Today on homify 360°, we travel all the way to Bielsko-Biała in eastern Europe for a look at a dashing little house that has quite a romantic side to it. Polish contractors Abakon presents, for our viewing pleasure, a modern residence with crisp white coatings, neutral finishes, and a lush green lawn that frames the house quite superbly.

Prepare yourself for a stylish mix of dashing colours, gorgeous decor, and an overall feeling of radiating romance in the air.