​The House Full Of Romance

Today on homify 360°, we travel all the way to Bielsko-Biała in eastern Europe for a look at a dashing little house that has quite a romantic side to it. Polish contractors Abakon presents, for our viewing pleasure, a modern residence with crisp white coatings, neutral finishes, and a lush green lawn that frames the house quite superbly.
Prepare yourself for a stylish mix of dashing colours, gorgeous decor, and an overall feeling of radiating romance in the air.
It’s the typical suburban setting with a green garden and happy families – all that’s missing is the white picket fence surrounding the house.
Our modern little discovery for today presents a charming hipped roof, an attic for those never-ending storage wars, and a very stylish modern layout that doesn’t drop any hints as to what lies in store on the inside.
More than just a pretty face, this stylish abode also presents ingenious building mechanisms. The building materials consist of clay that was baked in the oven, resulting in a very lightweight material that is resistant to moisture, acids and decay. In addition, it is also frost-resistant, non-flammable, durable, and completely resistant to living organisms. All in all, the perfect substance to build your house!
On to the interiors… The house presents four bedrooms, an open-plan living room/dining area/kitchen, two bathrooms, and two dressing rooms.
The social area of the house, which is the open-plan space, was situated to look out onto the garden area, providing a prime view of green grass and stylish foliage. The 150 square-metre residence flaunts its combination of modern and functional elements quite superbly, as shown above.
A chic colour palette has been used for the decor and furniture, presenting a stylish mix of neutrals – and the fact that everything is reflected in that perfectly polished floor just adds to the luxurious feeling of the interior!
A spacious, L-shaped couch in a sexy leather and grey-beige combination becomes the dominant feature in the living room. A plush rug fills up the floor space, while a striking wall feature adds some lightly toned timber to the off-white colours.
Silver touches and floral fabrics do a fantastic job of livening up the style in a soft, elegant way. And the fact that natural lighting is a daily presence here (thanks to the windows and glass doors) lights up the entire room with a glow of positive energy.
The kitchen flows flawlessly into the dining room—or is that the other way around? Regardless, this well-equipped culinary space dishes up its appliances and surfaces with a chic attitude. Could there be a more elegant space to enjoy your morning coffee?
The neutral palette continues its graceful presence with a combination of whites, blacks and light creams. And just when we though it couldn’t be more striking, they’ve added some crystal and silver surfaces for a more advanced level of sophistication.
The private areas of the house (i.e. the bedrooms and bathrooms) are located down a hallway – and what a stylish walk it turns out to be. Wall art reminiscent of a snowy forest landscape accompanies us as exquisite wall lights illuminate the mirror-like surface of the floor.
To abstain from a too-busy look, the other wall boasts no decor or wall art, resulting in a clean and serene look for the hallway.
The earthy colours of the interiors take a mysterious turn in the main bedroom, as a dash of violets and purples are introduced into the colour mix. This is made even more striking by the pristine whiteness of the remaining space, including that ultra glamorous headboard.
Being a combination of red and blue, purple can be dramatic or subtle, exciting or calming, depending on the dominant hue. Colour psychology teaches us that purple conveys mystery, eccentricity, luxury and exoticism.
As with the main bedroom, elegance continues to take on a mysterious, albeit feminine form in the bathroom. Magenta and violet become the charming colour tones that portray a floral-like element, made even more fantastic by the ultra white porcelain finishes.
A shining chandelier and floral patterns on the walls and shower door ensure that any bathroom activity, even the faintest flossing of teeth, will be done in ultimate style.
A view of the house’s backyard reveals just how spacious and open this plot of land is. And how green. Grass, bushes and trees are placed strategically to ensure both a charming surrounding and open environment. A piece of lawn that size is just begging to be adorned by running and screaming children – or perhaps a stylish swimming pool? You be the judge.
Finally, we get to the romantic element of the garden – the chic wooden patio, where we discover a hidden pool covered by a semi-circular glass dome. Here is the perfect place where we can spend date night with our loved one (don’t miss those sensational loungers), with some beautiful white florals serving as decorations above our heads.
And the lush surroundings of trees and shrubs ensure some stylish privacy.
Or, for an evening less private, we can invite the friends over for an al fresco night of dining and laughing – that dining set in the corner is just waiting to be filled with scrumptious meals, good friends, and even better wine!