The homify guide to rustic home style

A rustic style home focuses on the simple things in life… a farm, nature or just a scenic view. While this type of décor may not suit the style personality of everyone, it doesn't mean that this classic example of home design will not be appreciated. In fact, your guests might be in awe of your stylish take on modern living!

A rustic style home doesn't have to be in the countryside… it can be loved for its creative appeal in the suburbs or that loft in the city. This Ideabook, compiled by the team at homify, will provide some tips and guidelines on how to include this retro yet stylish décor into your own home, regardless of its location!