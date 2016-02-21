Simple steps to a better organised home

Imported from England, de-cluttering—which could be translated as getting rid of the superfluous - is here to stay. It has become much more than a trend, and is a real lifestyle. De-cluttering means to re-evaluate what we own, eliminating what is not needed, and allocating a new life to objects we may have forgotten existed, perhaps through creative recycling.

A recent American study has indeed estimated that we use only 20% of what we possess in our daily lives, while the remaining 80% lies forgotten, taking up valuable space in drawers, cupboards and closets.This is a real waste, and the perfect opportunity to go ahead and declutter! But, how to proceed?

Play around with some boxes, each of which will indicate the final destination of the objects: to repurpose, to be recycled, or to be donated. Our advice is to do this at least once every six months, in order to avoid unnecessary accumulation.