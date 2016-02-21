Simple steps to a better organised home

Where can it be?! Who knows how many times we say these four words or hear it from someone else in
the family! It is unavoidable: as soon as we search for something, our house
seems to suddenly turn into a jungle in which objects mysteriously disappear!
Sometimes, we just need to be a bit more organised and figure out some useful ploy to ensure that everything has a specific place and is always easy to find. Here are 9 ideas that can offer some valuable insights to get our homes organised and keep them that way.
Have you ever thought of transforming the space under the stairs into a utility closet? In fact, you could organise it with shelves and custom cabinets to turn it into a functional space to be used, for example, as a shoe rack for the whole family as you enter the home.
Imported from England, de-cluttering—which could be translated as getting rid of the superfluous - is here to stay. It has become much more than a trend, and is a real lifestyle. De-cluttering means to re-evaluate what we own, eliminating what is not needed, and allocating a new life to objects we may have forgotten existed, perhaps through creative recycling.
A recent American study has indeed estimated that we use only 20% of what we possess in our daily lives, while the remaining 80% lies forgotten, taking up valuable space in drawers, cupboards and closets.This is a real waste, and the perfect opportunity to go ahead and declutter! But, how to proceed?
Play around with some boxes, each of which will indicate the final destination of the objects: to repurpose, to be recycled, or to be donated. Our advice is to do this at least once every six months, in order to avoid unnecessary accumulation.
Before you can create order, it is very important to understand how much and what kind of space we have available. It may seem trivial but, if we think about it, there are many corners of the house that are not always fully exploited.
Consider, for example, how much space could be offered to us in a niche or a small closet with well organised shelves , cabinets and drawers, as we see in this proposal by BDAStudio: a really tiny room is transformed into a floor-to-ceiling walk-in wardrobe!
Containers and plastic boxes are great ways to better organise our objects. Our advice is to get clear containers, from which the contents are visible and can be easily identified without taking off the lid. Alternatively, we could apply labels: in this way we always know what we preserve where, and can retrieve it when necessary without much effort.
Thanks to the shape of these plastic containers, we can also easily stack it on top of each other, helping us make the most of the space, as we see in this image.
A place for everything and everything in its place: it is an old saying that holds valuable advice. If we can find a precise location for our objects and avoid accumulating in bulk, it will be easier to remember where we placed them and use them when needed. For this, it might be very useful to equip a space with practical shelves on eye level, while reserving closed cabinets for more sensitive items.
This proposal by Arreda Designs, for example, made use of simple shelves and small coloured cabinets, in order to furnish a bathroom with a charming atmosphere and in an eclectic style, which is also neat and well organised.
What is the secret to obtain a well-organised cabinet? Divide the space according to the use of objects, as well as their sizes.
For example, duvet inners and pillows are generally quite bulky and not necessary on a daily basis so you might find a place for it in a higher position that's not as easily accessible. Sheets are used more often and should always be within reach, perhaps in a drawer or on a lower shelf.
When talking about available space we must always remember that the walls can be a very valuable third dimension! With shelves and hangers we could create more order amongst our items, keeping them always in view and ready to use. For more flexibility, we could even equip the space with a magnetic rack system, which will allow us to change the position of the shelves according to our different needs.
This idea by Ronda Design, made with modules from their Magnetika System collection, allows for mobile shelves, creating endless composition possibilities.
Board games everywhere, sweaters in every space imaginable except in the closet, pens under the couch… Sometimes it's so hard to keep things in order! It would be a great help to have little baskets in different rooms, which are characterised by an attractive and modern design, to remind our family (but also to ourselves, let's be honest!) not to leave any items lying around after using them.
The bed can offer us useful space to store our items! If you do not own a bed with storage compartments, you could buy or build yourself a practical chest of drawers to be placed under the bed for storing blankets and sheets, thus freeing up valuable space in the closets!
