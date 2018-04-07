Your browser is out-of-date.

​A dream design for a modern Bloemfontein house

We’re off to the Wild Olive Estate in Bloemfontein for our newest homify 360°, homify’s daily source of inspiration for your architectural- and interior design needs. Well, technically this design is a 3D rendering of a proposed option for an estate dwelling inside the Wild Olive Estate, but it still provides a decent idea of the style, size and design to be expected for this modern dream home.

Let’s see what Bloemfontein-based professionals Property Commerce Architects have cooked up…

We kick off this discovery at the back, for it is here where an amazing patio awaits us. With its open-plan layout, this design features all the winning requirements to be both stylish and practical: adequate legroom, a stunning pergola (with a ceiling/roof that can be closed up should one require more shading), an exterior dining set, a fabulous built-in braai, etc.

Of course that dream patio is not the only noteworthy element on the outside – just see how much potential is flaunted with the spacious yard. Would you add in a swimming pool? A jungle gym for the kids? Or is it perfect as is?

We float through the glass doors from the patio and into the open-plan layout which consists of a kitchen, dining area and living room. And what do you think about those fantastic wooden features that ensure quite the eye-catching touches all around? Ceiling beams, dining table, floating shelving… so many terrific timber touches to speak of!

Let’s have a look at a few more renderings that speak of this dream design.

From stunning renderings to a real-life design, see The inspiring style of House Cunningham in Johannesburg.

Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

