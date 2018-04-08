Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A luxury villa in Bloemfontein that will leave you inspired

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
House Letsie, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

How does the idea of owning a huge countryside luxury villa sound to you? Yes, absolutely, it is nothing less than a dream. With open spaces and a huge courtyard, this luxury villa design is simple yet classy. It has two stories and two car parking garage and is designed strategically to highlight the best points of a typical South African home.

1. Metal gate

House Letsie, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Letsie

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects


Something very attractive and different about the house is its perforated metal gates. The entire front wall of the house is made of perforated metal plates that give it a modern look. It is very similar to paver blocks on the driveway and walking track that lead to the house.

2. Top view

House Letsie, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Letsie

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects


The house looks nothing less than a living dream. Even though the colors used to paint the building are contemporary, the style is quite traditional with its chimney and sloping ceilings. The three trees on the outside of the residential complex offer privacy from the passersby.

3. Side view

House Letsie, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Letsie

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects


Most of the walls that face outside are mostly glass so that enough natural light comes inside the house. Some might feel that there are too many windows, but that is simple a personal choice. The house has a simple garden with some tall grass varieties and huge rocks, giving it a very South African style landscape feel.

4. Swimming pool

House Letsie, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Letsie

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects


No South African home is complete without a swimming pool and a lot of outdoor space. The interior designer has smartly used the outdoor space for hosting parties. Two large glass doors open into the garden, one leading through the dining area and other through the living room.

5. Indoors

House Letsie, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Letsie

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects


The indoor of the house is very simple with minimal walls. It is growingly common for South African homes to have open living plan rather than a separate living room, kitchen, and dining room. The areas are still very separated using steps and area rugs.

You can view more such ideabooks on Homify.

​A dream design for a modern Bloemfontein house

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks