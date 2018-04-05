​A modern upgrade for this 80s’ Bloemfontein home

We’re off to the Free State for our latest homify 360° gem, and this one comes from Bloemfontein-based firm Property Commerce Architects.
The project? A typical 1980s’ residence that started looking a little outdated. The solution? To give it a modern renovation (in 3D renderings to show the client precisely what is planned) with all the required finishes, inside and out.
The time for viewing? Right now…
Modern splendour in all its glory! That’s the vibe we get when looking at the proposed design for the house’s front side.
Straight lines, neutral/earthy hues, open spaces, and a not-too-busy combination of textures – yep, it’s the modern style, all right! And it fits this new design perfectly.
A paradise-like vibe is enjoyed in the one side yard, with a picture-perfect lawn, trees and flowers ensuring a natural touch for the garden without going too lush.
And just see how the modern style manages to filter through even here: the brick cladding of the raised planters; the subtle look of the glass doors and upstairs balcony… less is more, as they say.
The yard located on the other side has a much more sociable vibe to it, evidenced by that gorgeous swimming pool, spacious terrace, loungers, braaier, and the interior area becoming one with the outdoors once those sliding doors are pushed aside.
Can you see yourself hosting a stylish get-together with friends? Or enjoying a peaceful afternoon with family? We most certainly can!
Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this dream design…
