​A stylish little South African container home

Property Commerce Architects from Bloemfontein are in charge of today’s 360° discovery. And as container homes are becoming more and more popular (both overseas and here in South Africa), featuring their project right now makes perfect sense!
It all started when the pros where approached by a client requesting them (with a rather limited budget) to do a design of a house built out of a shipping container. Of course being the experts that they are, Property Commerce Architects accepted and, in the process, showed off their commitment to style, splendour and creativity.
Location, location, location! So, how is this spot for a peaceful setting?
Of course this is only a 3D design, yet it gives us a perfect image of what it must feel like to enjoy a vast yard of fresh green tranquillity surrounding your very own container home.
And speaking of that container home, let’s get closer.
This angle shows us the fabulous combination of textures that ensure so much character for this charming house: metal (of which the container is made, obviously); glass for the windows and doors; and wood for that inspiring patio running the full length of the container, ensuring the perfect outdoor spot for some relaxation/socialising.
Even though this might not be the biggest house to ever exist, this quaint little container home still offers up so much potential.
It can be the perfect bachelor pad, as it seems to provide adequate space for all the necessities (plus, how many bachelor flats can flaunt an amazing patio like this one?). It can also function perfectly as a stand-alone room separated from the main house, as a guest bedroom, art studio, play space for the children, yoga studio… what else can you think of?
Thanks to the generous amount of glazing, adequate natural lighting floods indoors, ensuring more than enough illumination (plus decent garden views) for the interiors.
And what are your thoughts about the colour scheme? It’s not often we get to see container houses dressed up in all white (or off-white, to be precise), for they usually flaunt darker colours like charcoals and browns. Yet we think that creamy hue is quite ideal, as it makes the house stand out so much more, plus complements the light hues of the wooden terrace perfectly!
