​A stylish little South African container home

Property Commerce Architects from Bloemfontein are in charge of today’s 360° discovery. And as container homes are becoming more and more popular (both overseas and here in South Africa), featuring their project right now makes perfect sense!

It all started when the pros where approached by a client requesting them (with a rather limited budget) to do a design of a house built out of a shipping container. Of course being the experts that they are, Property Commerce Architects accepted and, in the process, showed off their commitment to style, splendour and creativity.