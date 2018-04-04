A modern house in suburban Bloemfontein

Located in Bloemfontein, this modern house in suburban locality is constructed in a small suburban locality. It is a two-bedroom house with a car shed instead of a garage. Even though it is a small house, it has a lot of character that reflects the homeowner’s choice.
The homeowners chose to go for a closed house for privacy and safety of their children. However, they aren’t too high to separate it from rest of the locality. The home’s gate is made of metal and is a sliding one, rather than the one the opens out.
Instead of going for a closed structure, the interior designer has replaced the traditional garage with an open car shed. It also acts as extra space to use for throwing parties and for children to play.
Since it is a small property, there isn’t much space for movement but the interior designer made sure that there is some space for the children to play. The garden is simple with some bushes against the wall and three types of trees that are local to South Africa, which makes it a lot easier to manage.
The homeowners have made perfect use of the small patio and grown some herbs in wooden boxes placed against the boundary wall. How wonderful it would be to pluck fresh herbs from your own vertical kitchen garden and add them to your food.
On the patio, the homeowners have kept some patio furniture and a grill to enjoy a nice barbeque on cold winter evenings. One remarkable feature of this house is that it has a lot of windows and glass doors to let natural light come in. Also, the grilled roof pattern is a unique feature of the house that you don’t get to see quite often.
