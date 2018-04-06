A country home with a beautiful garden in Bloemfontein

If you have always wanted to have a home on the countryside with endless acres of green land, then this design will interest you. The unique thing about country homes is even if the design is simple, the nature around makes it looks almost magical. And this design is no different.
The beautiful manicured garden makes way to the house that is painted in a simple sand color. The architect has used multiple substances including rock, cement and colors to highlight the best part of the house.
When you have such a beautiful surrounding, why wouldn’t you spend majority of the time out of the house! The landscape designer has picked plants that are local to South Africa, so that they are easy to maintain. The garden surrounding the house also has some rock decoration, which double as a chair.
The house has two huge entrances on the left side of the house. One of them directly leads to the outdoor dining area while the other one has two big doors that have a small garden in front of it.
On entering the house, the living room is one the left. Even though it is small, all the windows and glass doors in there make it look a lot bigger. Again, the interior design is very country with unfinished ceiling that also double as a nice decoration. The open living plan consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.
The interior designer has taken the most basic thing in South Africa into a major asset of the house and that is obviously the sunlight. South Africa is a sunny country and the doors and windows in the living room and across the house make it look so much bigger. And that is why, the interior is rather simple but selected to look the best in sunlight.
