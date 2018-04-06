Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A country home with a beautiful garden in Bloemfontein

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
House Snyman, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Country style house
Loading admin actions …

If you have always wanted to have a home on the countryside with endless acres of green land, then this design will interest you. The unique thing about country homes is even if the design is simple, the nature around makes it looks almost magical. And this design is no different.

1. Way to the house

House Snyman, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Country style house
Property Commerce Architects

House Snyman

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects


The beautiful manicured garden makes way to the house that is painted in a simple sand color. The architect has used multiple substances including rock, cement and colors to highlight the best part of the house.

2. Side view

House Snyman, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Country style house
Property Commerce Architects

House Snyman

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

When you have such a beautiful surrounding, why wouldn’t you spend majority of the time out of the house! The landscape designer has picked plants that are local to South Africa, so that they are easy to maintain. The garden surrounding the house also has some rock decoration, which double as a chair.

3. Other side of the house

House Snyman, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Patios
Property Commerce Architects

House Snyman

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

 
The house has two huge entrances on the left side of the house. One of them directly leads to the outdoor dining area while the other one has two big doors that have a small garden in front of it.

4. Open plan living room

House Snyman, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Country style dining room
Property Commerce Architects

House Snyman

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

On entering the house, the living room is one the left. Even though it is small, all the windows and glass doors in there make it look a lot bigger. Again, the interior design is very country with unfinished ceiling that also double as a nice decoration. The open living plan consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.

5. Natural light

House Snyman, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Living room
Property Commerce Architects

House Snyman

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects


The interior designer has taken the most basic thing in South Africa into a major asset of the house and that is obviously the sunlight. South Africa is a sunny country and the doors and windows in the living room and across the house make it look so much bigger. And that is why, the interior is rather simple but selected to look the best in sunlight.

If you want to tour more such ideabooks, you can visit them on Homify.

​A modern upgrade for this 80s’ Bloemfontein home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks