A Home Visiting from Another World

The family home we will visit today on homify is located on a southern slope in the community of Fils Valley, Germany. The building's position on the hill ensures its access to beautiful views of the entire valley beyond. Besides the lovely view the home is privileged to, it is also an excellent example of modern architecture and has its own aesthetic charm.

The architectural firm involved with this project, Schiller Architects BDA, based in Uhingen, made best use of the space available on the property, while promoting functionality along aesthetically pleasing features. For this reason, we will see the abundant use of concrete in the structure of the building. It is a modern home through and through, and we can clearly see the accuracy and meticulous design that is characteristic of German architecture.

Join us for a look around…