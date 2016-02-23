The Cozy Home with a Chic Side

Designed by Senza Espacios, this is the home that you want to spend the holidays in, whether it is winter or summer! Chick and cozy, everything that a family could possibly need is in this home—plus some style!
The Spanish architects are all about modern style and classic comfort, no matter what they design. Check out this impressive dentist's office that they worked on! This modern home that they designed is also an absolute architectural masterpiece. It's clear that they aren't limited to residential property—their talents extend across all types of property, but no matter what they touch, it turns to gold!
Right now, however, we are focusing on a beautiful stylish villa that sees high-quality finishes, fantastic design elements and trendy twists. It's the kind of house that you could come home to and never leave.
So what are we waiting for?
Let's explore!
This is our favourite spot in the whole house and as they say, why wait for after dinner to eat dessert? Let's start with one of the best views of the house first!
Glass doors and walls run along the entire length of the L-shaped home, giving each room full-on views of the garden area. When you are in this villa, you are meant to still feel one with nature and the surrounds. The glass doors and windows provide a very gentle and transparent barrier between the exterior and the interior. If you have a gorgeous garden or beautiful views, this is a great option for your home. Large glass windows and doors also allow for an abundance of sunlight to filter into the house, warming it up and naturally insulating it. This is also a huge plus—eco-friendly and healthy for the whole family!
The swimming pool is a beautiful addition to any villa—adding natural beauty to the garden as well as a functional spot for the family to play and have fun!
When we enter the villa, it's clear to see that the architects have really gone out of their way to add detail and precision to their architectural style.
The wooden floors and cream walls are quite simple and sophisticated, but the architects have included some beautiful paintings and a gorgeous chandelier to really enhance the entrance hall. Entrance halls are the first impression that people get of your home, so you want it to pack a punch like this one does.
Lighting is a huge factor, because you want the mood to be set the moment someone walks through your front doors. A detailed chandelier like this one is a great choice because it provides function and style all at the same time. Use the walls to add a few trendy artworks and you're set!
The living room brings the cozy to our chic villa!
The stone facade is a wonderful addition to any living room or living space, softening the white walls and creating a very warm, earthy look and feel. Pair with a fireplace and you've created the ultimate living room area, especially in winter! Don't you just want to curl up on the sofa here in front of the fireplace?
The designers have teamed the stone wall with gorgeous beige and grey sofas, which are both neutral and stylish. If you personally like a bit of colour in the living room, you can also add bold and bright cushions to a neutral sofa—a creative and colourful flare! This also means that if you get bored and want a new colour-scheme, you can simply change the cushions.
Adding artwork to the walls also adds a bit of colour and character to a space.
Here, however, the designers have gone for a more minimalist look and feel, which also works fantastically, especially if you have rich wooden beams along the ceiling.
And the flat screen television is just waiting to be watched!
The dining room is one of our favourite spots in the whole house because it is sophisticated, earthy, warm and neutral but it also brings in a beautiful olive green colour to add a subtle sense of texture and character.
The white dining room table is paired with sleek, white modern chairs, which goes to show that trend and comfort can collide! A beige wall adds that extra touch of warmth to the space, while a wooden shelf makes for a homely feel, working with the dark wooden floors.
Lighting is incredibly important in this space because you want to be able to see what you're eating, while there is still a sense of ambiance and atmosphere in the room. The trick is to hang a beautiful and stylish lamp over the dining room table, that provides enough light for you to see what is on your plate without the whole room being basked in neon, artificial light. Don't you love the lamp in this design? Have a look through these lighting products to figure out what would look good above your own dining room table!
Additionally there are two lanterns on the table, which are functional as well as decorative. Who said simple couldn't be effective?
This is the more informal and fun living room in the villa, where the designers have added those splashes of colour that we mentioned earlier when we were exploring the more formal living room.
The artwork here contrasts wonderfully with the beige sofas, adding a mix of subtle coral colours to the space so that it feels more alive, bright and colourful. The sofas themselves are more plush and cushy, with soft cushions strung across them for added comfort. This is where you can put your feet up and read the newspaper on a Sunday!
You'll notice that the designers have included lamps on either side of the sofa, again working hard to create a sense of atmosphere in the house. If you're in the cozy corner, you don't want sharp overhead lights blinding you. The lamps provide this subtle sense of warmth and light, allowing you to read your book or watch television. Invest in some for your own living room immediately!
Rugs are also a great investment for a living room—how often do you end up having to sit on the floor to watch a movie when your whole family is over at the house? At least you'll have a warm and plush rug to relax on!
We end off our tour in the bedroom, where beige remains a common theme. But how plush and inviting does it look here?
The designers have included different shades of beige (50 shades of beige!) into the design, to create texture in the room without having to add to many different colours, shapes or elements. The bed, linen and cushions are flanked by modern and sophisticated bedside tables and very sleek looking silver lights. The lights are further enhanced by the lamps that hang from the ceiling over the bedside tables.
The wallpaper behind the bed is one of our favourite elements in the house—don't you love the design?
The aim is to truly create a haven and a cocoon so that when you curl into bed at night, sleep comes easily and quickly. We haven't called this house the cozy villa for nothing!
Every inch of this home has been thought through and utilised, to provide the most comfortable family space possible.
