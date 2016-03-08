​Style Your Home Like A Scandinavian

Scandinavia: the land known for Vikings, Absolut Vodka, The Little Mermaid, and a host of other equally fantastic factors – such as the profound contribution to architecture and interior design.

Renowned for their simplistic and beautiful approach to design, Scandinavian homes have a pure style that zones in on warm functionality, clean lines, flawless craftsmanship, and an understated elegance. Plainly said, they know their stuff when it comes to stylish living!

The Scandinavian style (also called the Nordic style) originated in the countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Because of their location and climate, these nations experience quite low lighting, hence their excessively bright interiors. But what is practical for them has become an imitation-worthy design style copied throughout the world.

A lot of people would classify Scandinavian as minimalism fused with the modern style, where spots of dashing colours (in the form of decor) are applied to neutrally toned environments, mostly whites and creams.

Join us today as we discover the basics of how to inject a home with some supreme Scandinavian style.