​The Home That’s Pure Raw Beauty

Here on homify 360°, we pride ourselves on bringing you spectacular architectural creations. A variety of styles and a multitude of colours mean that no two designs are ever the same. Another element that distinguishes these striking creations is the materials – and today we are quite excited to showcase a house that flaunts a raw beauty thanks to its chosen materials.

Mexican team ZE Architects presents to us a large and spectacularly modern space with exceptional contrasting coatings. Wood and exposed concrete merge to form a stylish scenario, enhanced even further by polished textures and outstanding colours.

Our discovery for today shows us that location also plays a big part in architecture. This modern beauty of 420 square metres sits on a seven-metre slope, allowing it to rise above its surroundings and become a striking neighbourhood feature.

Let’s discover this raw beauty.