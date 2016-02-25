The beautiful home on the hillside

Today on homify 360 we head to the mountains… no, not for a hike. Our virtual tour takes us to a stunning and luxury villa located on the mountain, in the middle of a forest. A home that is the perfect escape from the bustling city awaits us, surrounded by serenity and tranquillity.

Although the home is set in nature, it is anything but country style. Instead this home has all the beauty and elegance of modernity and simplicity, both inside and out, and was created by the expert team at AAEstudio in Mexico.

The architectural team had a plan in mind that took the environment into consideration while maintaining a luxurious and comfortable atmosphere. We cannot wait to see those city views from lofty heights!