13 images of staircases in modern South African homes

Far more than a mere way of travelling from floor to floor, a staircase can also become a grand focal piece (if designed correctly, of course).

Think of all the various spaces (houses, shopping malls, corporate offices, etc.) you’ve been where the staircase stood out quite prominently. What made it so striking? Was it the shape? The materials used to build it? How about add-ons like the glass balustrades or lighting fixtures?

Let’s take a look at 13 examples of staircases right here in South African homes that know how to grab attention (the right way) while also being quite practical for its relevant household.