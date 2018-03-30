Your browser is out-of-date.

13 images of staircases in modern South African homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Random residential project photos, Till Manecke:Architect Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Far more than a mere way of travelling from floor to floor, a staircase can also become a grand focal piece (if designed correctly, of course).

Think of all the various spaces (houses, shopping malls, corporate offices, etc.) you’ve been where the staircase stood out quite prominently. What made it so striking? Was it the shape? The materials used to build it? How about add-ons like the glass balustrades or lighting fixtures?

Let’s take a look at 13 examples of staircases right here in South African homes that know how to grab attention (the right way) while also being quite practical for its relevant household.

1. Undoubtedly the dangling lights help to make this design a winner.

Staircase Dessiner Interior Architectural Stairs
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Staircase

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

2. We love those add-on tile designs that introduce pattern and personality!

Staircase from Kiaat wood Nick and Nelly Kitchens Stairs Wood staircase
Nick and Nelly Kitchens

Staircase from Kiaat wood

Nick and Nelly Kitchens
Nick and Nelly Kitchens
Nick and Nelly Kitchens

3. A terrific mixture of textures.

Ferguson Architects Modern living room
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

4. A floating design in lightly coated timber.

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

5. These striking lighting fixtures ensure quite the dazzling touch.

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Ultra modern

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

6. How about a staircase with exterior views and bathed in natural lighting?

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Harris

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

7. Colourful lighting designs? That’s one way of making your staircase come to life!

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Media room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

8. A spiral beauty with so much character.

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

9. This open-riser ensures additional visual spaciousness.

staircase Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Till Manecke:Architect

staircase

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

10. A grain silo ensures a striking backdrop for this modern spiral beauty.

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

11. A mixing and matching of patterns help this staircase become a beautiful décor piece.

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

12. Floating steps in sleek white – it’s like walking on rectangular clouds!

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

13. How about the lush, natural look of this wooden wonder?

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

On that note, see these Inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.

A contemporary South African family home
Which of these staircases need to be copied in your home?

