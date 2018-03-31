8 Images of bathrooms from South African homes

Many people don’t pay much attention to bathroom decor and prefer keeping it simple. However, it still depends from person to person but you should make sure it goes along with your house decor, even though you’ve decorated it minimally. Here are eight bathroom designs from South African homes that might inspire you.
The arrangement is minimal with a stone wall that brings the best features of the white fixtures.
With white and black contemporary decor, this bathroom design is one that everyone likes. You can never go wrong with such a design and to make it more personal, you can simply add a photo frame or antique clock on the wall.
It is more difficult to decorate a spacious bathroom rather than a small one because there’s so much space and you don’t understand what to put where. That is when you put a large bathtub against the window, some wooden cabinets, and big mirrors on the wall.
This is a perfect example of turning small places into exquisite bathrooms. The homeowner has artistically decorated the bathroom by using a variety of surfaces for a modern yet wild appeal.
This bathroom is a one small one but has all basic requirements. The designer has added neutral colors here and there to keep up the interest but has kept everything else simple, maybe because it is a guest bathroom.
With beautiful grey walls and cabinets, this master bathroom is absolutely to die for. The loo is in an enclosed area, so that the spouses can have privacy, which sometimes is needed. Also, the delicate plants kept on either sides of the wash basins bring freshness to the bathroom.