8 Images of bathrooms from South African homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Many people don’t pay much attention to bathroom decor and prefer keeping it simple. However, it still depends from person to person but you should make sure it goes along with your house decor, even though you’ve decorated it minimally. Here are eight bathroom designs from South African homes that might inspire you.

1. Minimalist design

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Have an awkward corner you don’t know how to use? The designer has smartly placed the bathtub against the window, so that you get a beautiful view of the scenery and turned it into a classic master bathroom. Not only is it spacious, but also very modern.

2. Stone walls

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Scandinavian style bathroom
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

The arrangement is minimal with a stone wall that brings the best features of the white fixtures.

3. Simple and beautiful

Oranjezicht House #01, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Modern bathroom
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors

Oranjezicht House #01

With white and black contemporary decor, this bathroom design is one that everyone likes. You can never go wrong with such a design and to make it more personal, you can simply add a photo frame or antique clock on the wall.

4. Spacious bathroom

House Cunningham, Spegash Interiors Spegash Interiors Modern bathroom
Spegash Interiors

It is more difficult to decorate a spacious bathroom rather than a small one because there’s so much space and you don’t understand what to put where. That is when you put a large bathtub against the window, some wooden cabinets, and big mirrors on the wall.

5. Small bathroom

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

This is a perfect example of turning small places into exquisite bathrooms. The homeowner has artistically decorated the bathroom by using a variety of surfaces for a modern yet wild appeal.

6. Neutrally colored

House Faerie Glen, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Scandinavian style bathroom
Black Canvas Architectural Interiors

House Faerie Glen

This bathroom is a one small one but has all basic requirements. The designer has added neutral colors here and there to keep up the interest but has kept everything else simple, maybe because it is a guest bathroom.

7. Exquisitely beautiful

Houghton Residence: The bathroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern bathroom Bathroom,bathroom lighting,bathroom sink,bathroom mirror
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Houghton Residence: The bathroom

With beautiful grey walls and cabinets, this master bathroom is absolutely to die for. The loo is in an enclosed area, so that the spouses can have privacy, which sometimes is needed. Also, the delicate plants kept on either sides of the wash basins bring freshness to the bathroom.

8. Different approach

Main Bathroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern bathroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Main Bathroom

All walls are covered with ceramic tiles and a glass wall separates the shower area from the loo. Accent lights used in the bathroom further magnify its beauty. 

If you want to take a look at more such ideabooks, you can check on Homify.

13 images of staircases in modern South African homes

