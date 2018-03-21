Your browser is out-of-date.

​9 braais in South African homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Viljoen, Hugo Hamity Architects Hugo Hamity Architects Modern living room White
Let’s start with the basics: What is a braai? Pronounced as “br-i”, it is the Afrikaans word for barbecue, meaning the cooking or grilling of meat (or any other appropriate food) at a social event. 

Wood or charcoal can be used for a braai; however, since it has become so versatile over the years, gas braais have also become quite popular, enhancing the potential for a social occasion so much more. 

And since the South African home doesn’t need a reason to engage in a bit of festivity, one would be better off including a built-in braai (or even an indoor one) to be ready at a moment’s notice – just like these 9 South African homes have done!

1

Thatch Lapa by Pool Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Patios thatch lapa
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes

Thatch Lapa by Pool

Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

2

Braai area SCD Group Patios Wood Wood effect braai areas
SCD Group

Braai area

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

3

Braai Area SCD Group Patios Wood Wood effect braai areas
SCD Group

Braai Area

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

4

MULTIBRAAI NO 2 DROP-IN S/STEEL GAS BRAAI Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires

MULTIBRAAI NO 2 DROP-IN S/STEEL GAS BRAAI

Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires

5

House Viljoen, Living room/Kitchen and Fireplace/Barbeque Hugo Hamity Architects Modern living room White fireplace,braai,barbeque,pizza oven,kitchen,living room,Kitchens,Braai,fire place,Kitchen designs
Hugo Hamity Architects

House Viljoen, Living room/Kitchen and Fireplace/Barbeque

Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects

6

New Pool and Patio - view from the fire pit Acton Gardens Patios fire pit,garden pool,patio tiles,awning,entertain
Acton Gardens

New Pool and Patio—view from the fire pit

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

7

Braai stoep Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Braai stoep

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

8

Braai area, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
Bibby Interior Design

Braai area

Bibby Interior Design
Bibby Interior Design
Bibby Interior Design

9

Outdoor Seating Area alongside Kitchen Garden Red Daffodil Classic style garden herbs,herb garden,kitchen garden,braai area,outdoor seating,buxus,formal hedging
Red Daffodil

Outdoor Seating Area alongside Kitchen Garden

Red Daffodil
Red Daffodil
Red Daffodil

Since winter is approaching, let’s take a look at these Hot fireplaces for the modern house.

A beautiful residential South African abode
Terrace, garden, or an indoor model in the kitchen... where in your home would a new braai be most welcome?

