​9 braais in South African homes

Let’s start with the basics: What is a braai? Pronounced as “br-i”, it is the Afrikaans word for barbecue, meaning the cooking or grilling of meat (or any other appropriate food) at a social event.

Wood or charcoal can be used for a braai; however, since it has become so versatile over the years, gas braais have also become quite popular, enhancing the potential for a social occasion so much more.

And since the South African home doesn’t need a reason to engage in a bit of festivity, one would be better off including a built-in braai (or even an indoor one) to be ready at a moment’s notice – just like these 9 South African homes have done!