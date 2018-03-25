Your browser is out-of-date.

8 images of backyard pools from South African homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
White picket fence and a backyard pool is part of every person’s dream home. If you are building your dream house on your home, you must see that everything goes on smoothly and is just the way you want it to be. Here are eight beautiful backyard pools from South African homes that you can consider while building yours.

1. White wonderland

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool Pool,outdoor furniture,umbrella,deck,sun loungers
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

The rectangle swimming pool takes up majority of the backyard space and the homeowners have created a deck with seating arrangement for a sophisticated appearance.

2. Infinity backyard pool

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

This infinity backyard pool is definitely high maintenance but the most beautiful design ever. Imagine yourself taking a dip during a hot summer day and staring endlessly into the ocean.

3. Simple and functional

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Pool
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects


Even though the design in very simple, it looks gorgeous with the house exterior as the colors are matched. And obviously, a big backyard calls for a bigger swimming pool.

4. Mid-century approach

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Pool modern home,garden
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

Keeping up with the mid-century architecture, the homeowners have gone for a tiny pool in the corner for aesthetic purposes. You can install an in-built tub in such small pools for all winter nights and parties.

5. Pool and a hot tub

More space quickly and easily FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

More space quickly and easily

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Even though the structure is long and slender, this pool is a remarkable one. The open living room design gives a very modern touch to the pool and there is also a hot tub.

6. Everything you can imagine

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern Colonial

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Everything about this house is perfect. A big two-storey house with a huge backyard and a big pool is straight out of everyone’s dream. Look how the landscape architect has placed the garden between the house and pool and the deck after that to bring balance.

7. Somewhere hidden

Ellerman Villa 2, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Commercial spaces Hotels
DV8 Architects

Ellerman Villa 2

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

A corner pool is a risky but brilliant idea if you take up the bold choice. It not only adds character to your backyard but also gives you an amazing view of the ocean.

8. Border pool

External Render Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses render,exterior,cape town,lions head,mountain,swimming pool,virtual,garden
Jenny Mills Architects

External Render

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

This design is a good idea when you want a garden and a swimming pool and there isn’t enough space. It also adds symmetry to the house structure. 

If you want more inspiration, take a look at more ideabooks on Homify.

A mid-century decor inspired home in South Africa

