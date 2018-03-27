8 Images of terrace and patios from South African homes

If you notice, most South African terraces and patios come with a swimming pool because it is a hot country and every loves to take a swim. And that is why people need to be creative when they design their terraces and patios, such that it all looks together. You will rarely find a terrace without a pool but they are not only huge but also decorated to perfection. Let’s look at eight such amazing terraces and patios in South Africa.
This beautiful contemporary terrace design has a pool, which is separated from the seating area using a glass half-wall. The design is very minimalist, something everyone loves today.
Even architects and homeowners of this house went unconventional with their patio. Maybe they travel often and can’t manage a pool and therefore chose to put a outdoor seating arrangement and dining area in the backyard.
This design is very simple and traditional. A few steps leading to a patio that leads to a swimming pool and is a total winner because you can’t help but fall in love with its arrangement.
It is rarely possible in South Africa to get the view of such thick forests and mountains and you wouldn’t want to miss to make the best out of it. To have more seating space, the interior designer has put patio furniture in the terrace.
A patio that is as long as the house is very common in South Africa. This beautiful countryside contemporary house with a huge swimming pool is a living dream.
This beautiful contemporary terrace design has a pool, which is separated from the seating area by staircase. The design is very minimalist, something everyone loves today.
Yes, such simple terraces do exist in South Africa and there’s nothing wrong with it. The terrace is large enough to accommodate a seating arrangement for eight people making it a perfect place to host parties.
It isn’t compulsory to have a big terrace with a swimming pool and a seating arrangement. Put a simple wooden dining table, chairs, and benches to achieve a rustic patio design.
You can view more such ideabooks on Homify.