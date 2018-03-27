Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Images of terrace and patios from South African homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Vivienda en Chamín, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Infinity pool Marble White
If you notice, most South African terraces and patios come with a swimming pool because it is a hot country and every loves to take a swim. And that is why people need to be creative when they design their terraces and patios, such that it all looks together. You will rarely find a terrace without a pool but they are not only huge but also decorated to perfection. Let’s look at eight such amazing terraces and patios in South Africa.

1. Large terrace with a pool

House BellaVida, Salt Rock, South Africa Hugo Hamity Architects Infinity pool pool,infinity pool,views,balustrades
This beautiful contemporary terrace design has a pool, which is separated from the seating area using a glass half-wall. The design is very minimalist, something everyone loves today.

2. Outdoor seating area

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
Even architects and homeowners of this house went unconventional with their patio. Maybe they travel often and can’t manage a pool and therefore chose to put a outdoor seating arrangement and dining area in the backyard.

3. Traditional design

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern houses
This design is very simple and traditional. A few steps leading to a patio that leads to a swimming pool and is a total winner because you can’t help but fall in love with its arrangement.

4. Terrace with a view

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
It is rarely possible in South Africa to get the view of such thick forests and mountains and you wouldn’t want to miss to make the best out of it. To have more seating space, the interior designer has put patio furniture in the terrace.

5. Patio spread across the house

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
A patio that is as long as the house is very common in South Africa. This beautiful countryside contemporary house with a huge swimming pool is a living dream.

6. Large patio with a pool

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
7. Simple patio

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern Garden
Yes, such simple terraces do exist in South Africa and there’s nothing wrong with it. The terrace is large enough to accommodate a seating arrangement for eight people making it a perfect place to host parties.

8. Rustic yet contemporary

Bedroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey contemporary,beachhouse,rustic,bedroom,grey,wood,deck
It isn’t compulsory to have a big terrace with a swimming pool and a seating arrangement. Put a simple wooden dining table, chairs, and benches to achieve a rustic patio design.

You can view more such ideabooks on Homify.

​Beautiful indoor braais: 11 South African examples

