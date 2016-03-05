​The Rainbow Beach House

To make today’s outing on homify 360° extra special, we thought we’d set off to the beach for a little sand, sea and surf. After all, what else could be the perfect backdrop for a tropical-style house? Well, how about a charming dose of vivid colours?

Brazilian architects Arquitetando Ideias show us that a beach house doesn’t have to be just glamorous with pristine and neutral colour schemes – it can also be bright and fun without skimping on the style factor. So be it for a happily married couple who wanted to revamp their 30-year-old beach-facing residence in order to make it more comfy and functional. Cue some simple materials, a lot of creativity, and a fun-packed world of colours!

The end result? A vibrant and cheerful home that provides a relaxed atmosphere in a stylish collection of rainbow tones. But don’t take our word for it – see for yourself…