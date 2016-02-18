This Home's a Totally Tropical Treat

B+R Architects have a philosophy of “making life and architecture an adventure”. Well, this is something they certainly achieve in the tropical designs of their residences, resorts, clubs and spas. Their projects are situated on the most idyllic locations all with an incomparable tropical flair. Established in 1999, BR Architects have a wealth of experience in this type of architecture, and are leaders in the field.

Now imagine living in a home just like a tropical beach resort… must be amazing, right? So today, we've decided to treat your senses with the stunning Casa Tortuga in Mexico. This charming home will transport you to a tropical dream of serenity and tranquillity. Let’s waste no time in exploring this residence in more detail.