The House of Amazing Glazing

Designed by Schiller Architects BDA, who are based in Germany, this is a home that utilises the most simple of materials to create the most extraordinary results.

It's also not the first time that the architects have gotten it so right! Their darker wooden house and white, concrete home are just as impressive!

This home, however, is one of our favourites. Glass is a common material used throughout, providing expansive views from every single room in the house. Combined with stylish twists and colourful décor items, this is a home that is fit for anyone who likes a bit of trend, a bit of style and a bit of beauty.

And the experts here at homify can confirm that if you live in a beautiful, South African city, this is the type of home that you want! Providing beautiful views of whatever city or ocean your home looks onto, this is a style to watch.