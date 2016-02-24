The Home of Heavenly Light

A home that blends great design with quality materials and furniture may almost be unheard of in a modern day but that doesn't mean that it's not possible. This stunning and blissful home located in Portugal, perfectly blends designer elements and excellent lighting to create a tranquil environment… one where the outdoors may be appreciated.

The villa was designed by the team at RDLM Studio, based in Espinho, and has style of necessity and simplicity integrated into every aspect, from the exterior to the interior of the home. Each room has been well planned and executed to create a comfortable home filled with natural light that creates a cosy atmosphere.

Continue reading this homify 360 feature for a closer look at this elegant home!