​A Touch Of Class

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to Londrina, a city located in Brazil. Here, in an upscale gated community, is the sight of a modern creation by noted firm Tony Santos Architecture.

To please the client, generous glass panels were inserted throughout the facade, taking full advantage of natural lighting. In addition, the two master suites were designed to face eastwards, providing the owners with a full dose of sunshine to accompany their morning coffee, as well as a striking view of the adjoining valley.

But it’s not only the presence of sunshine and light that allows for stylish living in this abode. All social environments are integrated with each other, resulting in a feeling of spatial and visual fluidity on the ground floor. Placing the private areas of the house on the top storey ensures adequate privacy and comfort for the residents.

Let’s delve into this modern creation with its touch of class!