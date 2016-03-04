​A Touch Of Class

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to Londrina, a city located in Brazil. Here, in an upscale gated community, is the sight of a modern creation by noted firm Tony Santos Architecture.
To please the client, generous glass panels were inserted throughout the facade, taking full advantage of natural lighting. In addition, the two master suites were designed to face eastwards, providing the owners with a full dose of sunshine to accompany their morning coffee, as well as a striking view of the adjoining valley.
But it’s not only the presence of sunshine and light that allows for stylish living in this abode. All social environments are integrated with each other, resulting in a feeling of spatial and visual fluidity on the ground floor. Placing the private areas of the house on the top storey ensures adequate privacy and comfort for the residents.
Let’s delve into this modern creation with its touch of class!
Although we are big admirers of natural lighting, we are most certainly not opposed to the other kind. We open our tour with a sparkling vision as artificial lights delightfully dazzle a warm welcome to us.
We can see that, although the house is made up of simple shapes, it is the way they are connected and designed that makes all the difference. A stylish niche is cut into the facade, making up an undercover parking area for the cars, while also forming a balcony that protrudes from the top storey.
And how many residences can boast about a 6.35 metre portico (an Italian term for a porch leading to the entrance of a building)? Giving off a monumental vision of modern character, that is most certainly one way to wow your guests!
The view of the east-facing facade shows us one of the generous windows that allows for a stream of natural lighting to flood the interiors daily. This also allows for a gorgeous view of the lawn and garden.
A green wall, currently under development, can be seen on the lawn. This was designed to add more privacy to the house and to block off a portion of the house from the street view.
Entering the house, we can see the spatial monumentality of the double-height living room. This presents a visually spacious socialising area, as well as a greater gathering of the natural lighting.
Aiding in the house’s visual spaciousness is a neutral colour scheme of dominant whites and creams. And notice how the simple linear design amplifies the illusion of clean and available space.
The living room, dining area and kitchen share an open floor plan, allowing for a continuous flow of space from one area to the next. We can also notice the gorgeous staircase with its glass balustrades that lead to the upstairs (more private) areas of the house.
Although the minimum amount of textures has been used, we can see light touches of it in the living room to inject some character and life. The floor area of the living room also flaunts a rug with a fun, swishy design, contrasting most effectively with the rigid linear layout that is so characteristic of the modern design style.
It is clear that the interior decor adds a whole new character to the house. Quality-coating materials, classic furniture pieces and eye-catching colours take full advantage of the interior’s open spaces to add a striking element of style and glamour.
Here we locate a neat little reading/relaxation corner, complete with lounger and coffee-table reading that upholds the neutral palette, yet also adds a delightfully cool touch of skies and clouds.
The kitchen has two functions: to produce quality-style cooking (with those appliances and preparation surfaces, how could one not generate first-rate dishes?) and to join in on the socialising of this open area.
One of its main highlights is the granite countertops and industrial-type appliances of striking stainless steel. These make the kitchen stand out quite prominently from the other rooms, and reinforce that charming fact that the kitchen is, in fact, the hub of any home.
The gourmet space was located just off the kitchen, closed off by glass sliding doors to separate this space, which can function superbly as a second dining room / living area. Here is where the family and friends can socialise to discuss the week’s events, while waiting for the griller to finish a sumptuous and meaty meal.
A definite highlight here is that set of cabinets, with its striking black and silver that offset with the warm exposed brick surface.
One good look deserves another, which is why we close off our tour with a vision that closely resembles our first one – only this time, we have included more daylight to make this modern beauty’s facade colours stand out a bit. Here we can fully appreciate the combination of whites and warm beiges, as well as the lush greens of the lawn.
A striking modern ensemble of class, style and modern finishes that pulls no punches in presenting a luxurious lifestyle.
