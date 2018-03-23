Your browser is out-of-date.

A mid-century decor inspired home in South Africa

Ritika Tiwari
Residential Sandton
So what do you do when you love tribal art and mid-century decor and cannot decide which one to choose? Well, there is no need to make that difficult decision but simply combine these two styles while decorating your house. You doubt that the two styles won’t look good together? You don’t need to worry because they do go well and if you don’t believe, you can tour this beautiful house in South Africa that has combined both these styles together.

1. Tribal art figurines near fireplace

Fireplace
Maybe the homeowner has three children and have kept three tribal figurines on the fireplace mantle to symbolize them. And just next to them are two candle lamps and a contemporary photo frame. Even though all these three are very different to each other they belong together.

2. Living room

Living Room
Largely, all furniture belongs to mid-century architecture style while accents like the pillows and area rug are of the tribal art genre. And that is why, the interior designer has gone for neutral wall paint, so things stand out against them.

3. Foyer

Entrance hall
Just like classic, mid-century times, the foyer has a nice round table with a tribal area rug. You see, everywhere the interior designer has used a bold mid-century piece, there is a tribal art supporting it. Also, take a look at the tribal man figure in the corner, and how it looks a part of the foyer.

4. Dining table

Accessorize
The dining table is a simple good old mid-century piece with French-style chairs, while the plates are again tribal art. Everywhere, tribal art is used as smaller objects to help it stand out.

5. Tribal carpet

Landing
A beautiful red carpet runs through the entire corridor with intricate design. Again, it adds so much character to the simple corridor that you find in every other house. And because of it, the chandelier stands out.

If you want to view more such interesting house tour ideabooks, you can visit them on Homify.

9 patios from homes in Durban you wouldn't want to miss

