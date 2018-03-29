A contemporary South African family home

Very few people nowadays have a taste for mid-century decor and it has only made difficult to find homes that are decorated in that way. Luckily, we found one lovely mid-century contemporary family home in South Africa, which is a combination of mid-century decor and contemporary art. Let’s take a tour of the family residence.
It looks like the homeowners love collecting souvenirs from places they travel to. The house has an open living plan with an adequately size kitchen and huge dining area.
They have used rugs to separate the big living room into smaller sections.
The master bedroom is simple and completely mid-century. All wood used in the bedroom are matched to bring unity but the bed is of a different color to add an element of surprise. It is a big room as it not only has French windows but also three smaller windows to welcome in natural light.
Even though all fixtures and bathtub are contemporary, the homeowners wanted to have a traditional African rug to make the bathroom personal. It brightens up the entire place and also complements the gold-rimmed photo frames.
This house might not have the fanciest decor but the homeowners have successfully added a bit of themselves everywhere. For example, they have hung a his and her sign on the guest bathroom door, which is definitely a cute addition.
Hanging low in the corridor, this beautiful glass chandelier brings the entire house together. One can only imagine how beautiful it would look against the rock wall during the night when it is switched on.
To save space, the interior designer has definitely got creative. Look at how a slender mid-century book wardrobe is kept between the two rooms instead in the living room or one of the bedrooms. Not only is it a good space saving idea but also how beautifully an awkward space is used.
This family residency is beautiful in its own way. If you would like to see more such ideabooks, you can find them on Homify.