​Beautiful indoor braais: 11 South African examples

Be it rain or shine, winter or spring, nothing beats gathering around an open fire (with the appropriate meats/veggies sizzling on top) and catching up with old friends. Yes, a good ol’ braai is definitely included in numerous South Africans’ list of favourite activities, and thanks to ingenious designers, indoor braais have also come into play – perfect for when the weather isn’t 100% up to scratch, yet you don’t want to change those social plans of yours.

To celebrate the beauty of the indoor braai (which, in many cases, is nothing more than a gas braai, yet still no less impressive), we’ve sought out these 11 examples of proudly South African designs that can be glimpsed in houses across the country.

Which one would be ideal for your home?