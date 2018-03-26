Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Beautiful indoor braais: 11 South African examples

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Braai areas and other, SCD Group SCD Group Patios Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Be it rain or shine, winter or spring, nothing beats gathering around an open fire (with the appropriate meats/veggies sizzling on top) and catching up with old friends. Yes, a good ol’ braai is definitely included in numerous South Africans’ list of favourite activities, and thanks to ingenious designers, indoor braais have also come into play – perfect for when the weather isn’t 100% up to scratch, yet you don’t want to change those social plans of yours. 

To celebrate the beauty of the indoor braai (which, in many cases, is nothing more than a gas braai, yet still no less impressive), we’ve sought out these 11 examples of proudly South African designs that can be glimpsed in houses across the country.

Which one would be ideal for your home?

1

House Viljoen, Living room/Kitchen and Fireplace/Barbeque Hugo Hamity Architects Modern living room Brown fireplace,braai,barbeque,pizza oven,kitchen,kitchen island,living area,Kitchen designs,fire place,Braai
Hugo Hamity Architects

House Viljoen, Living room/Kitchen and Fireplace/Barbeque

Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects

2

1200 Super Deluxe Built-in Braai The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

1200 Super Deluxe Built-in Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

3

Braai stoep Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Braai stoep

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

4

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

5

Braai area, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
Bibby Interior Design

Braai area

Bibby Interior Design
Bibby Interior Design
Bibby Interior Design

6

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The Home on a Hill

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

MULTIBRAAI NO 2 DROP-IN S/STEEL GAS BRAAI Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires

MULTIBRAAI NO 2 DROP-IN S/STEEL GAS BRAAI

Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires

8

House Borstlap, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Borstlap

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

9

Braai Area SCD Group Patios Wood Wood effect braai areas
SCD Group

Braai Area

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

10

EXTRACTION CANOPIES Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires

EXTRACTION CANOPIES

Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires
Hyper Lighting and Fires

11

HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Living room
CA Architects

HSE Van Rooyen

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

Not sure which design is more suitable for you? Let’s leave it up to destiny… see The best braai for your star sign!

8 images of backyard pools from South African homes
Are you fortunate enough to have an indoor braai in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks