​7 container homes from South Africa

Like all things in life, architecture continues to evolve. And even though there’s something to be said for traditional building methods, one can’t deny the trends of home-building, especially not when they’re as unique as taking old, used shipping containers and turning them into brand-new houses!

South Africa, fortunately, doesn’t hold back in terms of building container homes. Even though the idea of container houses hasn’t taken off the way it has overseas, more and more locals are realising the potential of what can be achieved with an old shipping container (or two, or three… ).

Thus, whether you live in Cape Town or Johannesburg, or whether you’re interested in a single container structure or stacking a few atop one another, feel free to scroll through this list and see what some of our South African talents have achieved in terms of container houses…