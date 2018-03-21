Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Pictures of kitchens in Pretoria

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
You go for a house viewing and you love everything about the house but not the kitchen and decide it isn’t the home you wanted. Kitchens need to be perfect because that is very love grows. Families come together and cook food and dine and is definitely the happiest place on earth. Let’s take a tour of nine such beautiful kitchens in South Africa.

1. Country home

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart & Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

This big and beautiful kitchen makes an ideal part of a country home. Everything in the kitchen is made out of wood, making it look just out of a fairy tale.

2. Open kitchen

Kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Kitchen

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Most millennial go for an open plan kitchen, where the kitchen and dining area are together without a wall dividing it. This beautiful white kitchen is very pristine and spacious.

3. Mid-century design

Modern French Provincial Kitchen Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen MDF White Modern,French Provincial,open plan kitchen,White Duco,Shaker cabinets,crown molding,ProQuartz countertops,appliances,Butler sink
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Modern French Provincial Kitchen

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

If there is one thing to fall in love about this kitchen then it is everything. It is a beautiful example of French mid-century decor meeting contemporary style, giving the kitchen a very cosy and homely feel.

4. Mix of textures

Entertainment Area Riverwalk Furniture HouseholdHomewares
Riverwalk Furniture

Entertainment Area

Riverwalk Furniture
Riverwalk Furniture
Riverwalk Furniture

With its rustic appeal and modern ambience, this kitchen surely catches everyone's eyes. A wooden false ceiling isn't something you get to see quite often.

5. Fairy lights

Kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Kitchen

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This kitchen has a combination of white and black, which you often don't see in a kitchen design. Also, the copper foot of the dining table complements the two extreme colors and balances the design.

6. Rustic-ly good

Kitchen/Dining JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Wood dining,dining table,open plan kitchen,rustic,beach house
JSD Interiors

Kitchen/Dining

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A spacious kitchen with a rustic feel is every homemaker's dream. The interior designer has carried on the rustic design of the kitchen into the dining area.

7. Industrial and clean

Houghton Residence: The kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Built-in kitchens kitchen lighting,kitchen table,kitchen cabinet,kitchen chairs
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Houghton Residence: The kitchen

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Before looking at this kitchen no one knew contemporary and industrial style would go together so well. Since it is a small kitchen, the designer has extended the island to form a dining table.

8. White and wood

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Kitchen Wood effect
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Even though the kitchen is small, it truly justifies the homeowner's rustic dream house. This kitchen will surely take you back in time.

9. The details

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern kitchen Red
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

It is very common to miss out the details and only takes an expert to identify them. But this kitchen is absolutely an exception. It looks like a musician's home as the breakfast stools are like drums and the entire design looks melodious.

Go get your dream kitchen today! You can check more kitchen ideabooks on Homify.

A beautiful residential South African abode

