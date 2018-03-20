A beautiful residential South African abode

Residential homes look always better than any other homes because they are filled with love. Today, let’s take a tour of one such beautiful home located in Sandton. It is designed just like a traditional residential setup looks like but everything has a lot of character.
Keeping in mind that there are children and a pet in the house, the interior designer has chose to stay away from glass to make it safer. A tribal carpet separates the dining area and kitchen and doubles as a beautiful decoration. Also, all furniture are synchronized by making it in the same wood.
The family room is a part of an open living plan and is the cosiest place in the entire home. It can comfortably accommodate seven people and has a straw ottoman instead of a coffee table, so the kids can up all around and not get hurt.
Painted in beautiful ochre color, the residential house is something every family dreams of. It is a two-storey house with a one-car garage. It seems like the homeowners love nature and have managed to maintain two big trees in their garden.
Since it is a gated community, there isn’t quite a lot of space and residential complexes are closely located. However, there is a small garden in the residential complex, which is a lovely space to spend time with kids and the pet dog. Also, it is the perfect place to have a nice breakfast during holidays or throwing house parties.
The entire living area is very simple and uses neutral tones and the bright red ottoman is definitely a surprise element in it. The entire house has a mid-century decor with a hint of modern touch. Take the example of the side table, which is mid-century while the lamp on it is very modern and contemporary.
