A beautiful residential South African abode

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residential project Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
Residential homes look always better than any other homes because they are filled with love. Today, let’s take a tour of one such beautiful home located in Sandton. It is designed just like a traditional residential setup looks like but everything has a lot of character.

1. Living room

Residential project Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Eclectic style dining room
Keeping in mind that there are children and a pet in the house, the interior designer has chose to stay away from glass to make it safer. A tribal carpet separates the dining area and kitchen and doubles as a beautiful decoration. Also, all furniture are synchronized by making it in the same wood.

2. Family room

Fireplace living CS DESIGN Living room fireplace decor
The family room is a part of an open living plan and is the cosiest place in the entire home. It can comfortably accommodate seven people and has a straw ottoman instead of a coffee table, so the kids can up all around and not get hurt.

3. Exterior of the residential house

Residential project Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
Painted in beautiful ochre color, the residential house is something every family dreams of. It is a two-storey house with a one-car garage. It seems like the homeowners love nature and have managed to maintain two big trees in their garden.

4. Outdoors

Residential project Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Eclectic style houses
Since it is a gated community, there isn’t quite a lot of space and residential complexes are closely located. However, there is a small garden in the residential complex, which is a lovely space to spend time with kids and the pet dog. Also, it is the perfect place to have a nice breakfast during holidays or throwing house parties.

5. Ottoman by the fireplace

Cluster garden CS DESIGN Eclectic style garden outdoor furniture
The entire living area is very simple and uses neutral tones and the bright red ottoman is definitely a surprise element in it. The entire house has a mid-century decor with a hint of modern touch. Take the example of the side table, which is mid-century while the lamp on it is very modern and contemporary.

Check out more such beautiful residential ideabooks on Homify.

