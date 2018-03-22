Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 patios from homes in Durban you wouldn't want to miss

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Is there anything better than having your own spacious patio/porch/terrace/balcony? Think about the potential it delivers: you can grab a cup of tea (or glass of wine, depending on the time of day) and enjoy a chat with a friend or some daydreaming by yourself; you can curl up on a sofa/chair and get lost in a good book; you can entertain friends and family members, especially when our trusty South African weather allows for it… so many ideas to consider!

And then we haven’t even started talking about all the choices a patio provides for décor and furnishings. Of course your options will be determined by the style of your home and patio, yet it doesn’t matter if it’s super modern, charmingly rustic, elegantly Scandinavian, or another design altogether – you’re bound to have loads of options!

So, to celebrate the potential of a beautiful patio, we turn to a few located in and around Durban, seeing as Durban gets to deliver not only beautiful seaside views, but also a comfortable climate perfect for outdoor socialising.

Let’s get inspired…

1. A wooden deck with timber furniture pieces, as well as an open roof? This one certainly gets our vote!

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Look how beautifully that deep-blue pool stands out amongst the earthy hues of this spacious patio.

Umhlanga house 7 bloc architects Modern houses
bloc architects

Umhlanga house 7

bloc architects
bloc architects
bloc architects

3. This example takes on a more glitzy style thanks to the lighting fixtures, as well as the way in which the house opens up to the outside areas.

Ferguson Architects Modern houses
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

4. Quaint, yet still perfectly acceptable. And we love that café-style patio on the far left!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. This patio/balcony’s elongated style allows for quite a handful of décor- and furniture options. Plus that view of the Indian Ocean is unsurpassed.

Oyster schelles, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Patios
BHD Interiors

Oyster schelles

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

6. Can you see yourself hosting an intimate get-together here with a few close friends? Pool party on the patio!

Brooklyn Housing Estate. Umhlali., Sphere Design & Architecture Sphere Design & Architecture Modern houses
Sphere Design &amp; Architecture

Brooklyn Housing Estate. Umhlali.

Sphere Design & Architecture
Sphere Design &amp; Architecture
Sphere Design & Architecture

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. See how gracefully this wooden patio separates the sleek interiors from the lush outdoors.

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects CA Architects Patios
CA Architects

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

8. Who said a light-neutral colour scheme can’t work for an outdoor space? This patio, although not the biggest, skilfully delivers an elegant style.

Coastal Living , Studio Mitchell Studio Mitchell Patios
Studio Mitchell

Coastal Living

Studio Mitchell
Studio Mitchell
Studio Mitchell

9. Want something a bit lusher? We love how the stone- and wooden surfaces enhance this backyard patio’s natural look.

Ferguson Architects Modern Garden
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Want some more style tips? Enjoy these 19 spectacular and affordable patio ideas.

9 Pictures of kitchens in Pretoria
Which of these patios inspire you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks