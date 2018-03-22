9 patios from homes in Durban you wouldn't want to miss

Is there anything better than having your own spacious patio/porch/terrace/balcony? Think about the potential it delivers: you can grab a cup of tea (or glass of wine, depending on the time of day) and enjoy a chat with a friend or some daydreaming by yourself; you can curl up on a sofa/chair and get lost in a good book; you can entertain friends and family members, especially when our trusty South African weather allows for it… so many ideas to consider!

And then we haven’t even started talking about all the choices a patio provides for décor and furnishings. Of course your options will be determined by the style of your home and patio, yet it doesn’t matter if it’s super modern, charmingly rustic, elegantly Scandinavian, or another design altogether – you’re bound to have loads of options!

So, to celebrate the potential of a beautiful patio, we turn to a few located in and around Durban, seeing as Durban gets to deliver not only beautiful seaside views, but also a comfortable climate perfect for outdoor socialising.

Let’s get inspired…