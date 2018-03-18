Your browser is out-of-date.

​A new modern look for this office building

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
De Aar Solar Power : office & maintenance building
Here on homify 360°, we make it our business to showcase quite the selection of inspiring designs, but it’s not always exclusive to residential structures. Today’s discovery is such an example, as this makeover was implemented for office buildings that required a new look.

Cape Town-based firm Tillmanecke:Architecture was put in charge of this project, which included alterations and additions to existing buildings in order to create on-site facilities, enhanced style, and just a decent overhaul in general.

Let’s see what was achieved…

The ‘before’ shot

the existing office & maintenance building before our alterations & additions
In order to appreciate the new designs so much more, first we take a look at what the offices’ exteriors looked like before the makeover was started. 

Ready for the ‘after’ image?

A new look

approach elevation
So much better! Not only was a new floor added, but various touches throughout the exteriors detail the new modern look that the architects were going for, not the least of which includes that stunning roof detail with the overhang and wooden beams.

The new bathroom

bathroom vanity
Obviously this project included the interiors, like the bathroom with its new oversized floor tiles, timber-clad floating vanity, and buckets of natural lighting flooding indoors.

The new meeting room

meeting room
The boardroom is one of the spaces on the new top storey, enjoying a light and bright look thanks to its neutral colour palette and commitment to exterior views. 

Shall we glimpse the rest of the completed project?

entrance lobby
cafeteria
'room with a (shaded) view'
Next up: A Tour of an ocean facing luxurious villa in Cape Town.

A house where contemporary design meets African art
We’re curious to know what you think of this new look...

