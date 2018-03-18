​A new modern look for this office building

Here on homify 360°, we make it our business to showcase quite the selection of inspiring designs, but it’s not always exclusive to residential structures. Today’s discovery is such an example, as this makeover was implemented for office buildings that required a new look.

Cape Town-based firm Tillmanecke:Architecture was put in charge of this project, which included alterations and additions to existing buildings in order to create on-site facilities, enhanced style, and just a decent overhaul in general.

Let’s see what was achieved…