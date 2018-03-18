​A new modern look for this office building

Here on homify 360°, we make it our business to showcase quite the selection of inspiring designs, but it’s not always exclusive to residential structures. Today’s discovery is such an example, as this makeover was implemented for office buildings that required a new look.
Cape Town-based firm Tillmanecke:Architecture was put in charge of this project, which included alterations and additions to existing buildings in order to create on-site facilities, enhanced style, and just a decent overhaul in general.
Let’s see what was achieved…
In order to appreciate the new designs so much more, first we take a look at what the offices’ exteriors looked like before the makeover was started.
Ready for the ‘after’ image?
So much better! Not only was a new floor added, but various touches throughout the exteriors detail the new modern look that the architects were going for, not the least of which includes that stunning roof detail with the overhang and wooden beams.
Obviously this project included the interiors, like the bathroom with its new oversized floor tiles, timber-clad floating vanity, and buckets of natural lighting flooding indoors.
The boardroom is one of the spaces on the new top storey, enjoying a light and bright look thanks to its neutral colour palette and commitment to exterior views.
Shall we glimpse the rest of the completed project?