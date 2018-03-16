​The inspiring style of House Cunningham in Johannesburg

Spegash Interiors, Johannesburg-based interior design firm, is the professional group behind our newest homify 360° discovery, which showcases a complete renovation and additions to a private residence.

Known as ‘House Cunningham’, this modern residence knows just how to flaunt all the winning touches for a successful look: neutral colours, open layouts, a strong commitment to lighting (natural and artificial), an interesting combination of textures and patterns, plus a decent dose of freshness via plants and foliage (and we don’t mean the plastic kind).

Let’s get inspired!