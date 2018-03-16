​The inspiring style of House Cunningham in Johannesburg

Spegash Interiors, Johannesburg-based interior design firm, is the professional group behind our newest homify 360° discovery, which showcases a complete renovation and additions to a private residence.
Known as ‘House Cunningham’, this modern residence knows just how to flaunt all the winning touches for a successful look: neutral colours, open layouts, a strong commitment to lighting (natural and artificial), an interesting combination of textures and patterns, plus a decent dose of freshness via plants and foliage (and we don’t mean the plastic kind).
Let’s get inspired!
We all know the beauty and practicality of open-plan layouts, and here we can appreciate it in its modern marvel, with a living room and dining area beautifully existing side by side.
Our favourite piece here? It’s a tough choice, but we have to go with that exquisite ceiling light / chandelier above the glass-clad dining table, which introduces quite the eye-catching industrial piece into this otherwise modern space.
We don’t blame anyone for falling head over heels in love with this stunning kitchen island, but please divert your eyes to the rest of the space to appreciate the other winning touches: the brilliant layered lighting; the stainless steel appliances; the fresh and lush garden views streaming in via the windows; the strong commitment to storage via various cabinets, drawers and cubby holes…
A hop and a skip away from that gorgeous island is where we locate this informal little dining space, which reminds us of a quaint little café-style spot in France. But what really sets this space apart from others is that fabulous focal piece in the background: the vertical garden, decorating the entire wall and ensuring this culinary corner has adequate freshness and natural scent to enjoy for days.
Ready for some more visual stimulation? Let's scope out the rest of this style-filled home…
