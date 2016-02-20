A Home Fit for a Super Hero

Designed by the Polish creative geniuses, LK & Projekt SP. Z.O.O, this is the kind of home that we can see Superman, Batman or even the Hulk living in! It's stylish, trendy and flashy—all of the things needed if you're an undercover super hero. You can host lavish lunches by day and save the world by night!

As Bruce Wayne (Batman) said, It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.

In this type of architecture, it's clear that the architects have worked hard to create not just an impressive looking home but a functional one too! In this way it's not only how it looks that defines it, but what it does too. Based on an area of 635.9 square metres, all of the gadgets and gizmos feature in this space, along with flawless design.

So let's go and see how a super hero lives!