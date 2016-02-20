A Home Fit for a Super Hero

Designed by the Polish creative geniuses, LK & Projekt SP. Z.O.O, this is the kind of home that we can see Superman, Batman or even the Hulk living in! It's stylish, trendy and flashy—all of the things needed if you're an undercover super hero. You can host lavish lunches by day and save the world by night!
As Bruce Wayne (Batman) said,
It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.
In this type of architecture, it's clear that the architects have worked hard to create not just an impressive looking home but a functional one too! In this way it's not only how it looks that defines it, but what it does too. Based on an area of 635.9 square metres, all of the gadgets and gizmos feature in this space, along with flawless design.
So let's go and see how a super hero lives!
From the get go, it's clear that this isn't a home for mere mortals. No, this is a home that's meant to be enjoyed by the extraordinary folk who spend their days changing the world!
The sheer size and scope of the home speaks volumes. It is expansive and majestic, stretching across the entire property.
We love the use of white, contrasting against the beautiful lush green grass and tall trees. As Christopher Reeve said,
What makes Superman a hero is not that he has power, but that he has the wisdom and the maturity to use the power wisely. From an acting point of view, that's how I approached the part.
What's important to realise here is that the architects have used their skill and knowledge wisely, to create the perfect home.
Lighting is incredibly important here, working to illuminate different aspects of the home. Exterior lighting is crucial when it comes to creating the right overall look and feel of the home at night. Check out this fantastic range of outdoor lighting for inspiration for your own home!
(Your house can look like a super hero's home too… .)
From this angle, the size and scope is even more impressive, where the home opens out onto a gorgeous driveway. Batman can drive right up to his front door and leave his car (or all of his cars) parked in the driveway!
Landscaping is crucial here (and a great tip for any home!) because it creates a very neat and manicured appearance. Hire a professional for something like this to start with, ensuring that your plants, shrubs, flowers and trees are very carefully positioned throughout. You want your garden to look like this!
The cobblestone driveway is also a great addition to any home—take note! It's clean and sophisticated looking, while remaining functional as well.
Peter Parker one said,
Not everyone is meant to make a difference. But for me, the choice to lead an ordinary life is no longer an option.
Do you want ordinary or extraordinary?
Entering the living room of this beautiful home, it's clear that comfort and style collide. A super hero needs to be able to unwind after a long day of fighting crime!
The grey L-shaped sofa and simpler, straight sofa work stylishly with the grey rug and darker furniture, including the tiered coffee table. You'll notice that neutral colours are used throughout the interior as well as the exterior. There is no need to show off if you're famous. Understated, sophisticated and classy are the key words here.
Our favourite part of this room are the large, expansive windows that allow streams of sunlight to filter into this space. They also provide a more transparent barrier between the outside and the inside of the home, ensuring that the rooms—whether exterior or interior—merge into one another. This creates a far more social space where the rooms are free and inhibited.
As Cat Woman said,
Freedom is power. To live a life untamed and unafraid is the gift that I've been given, and so my journey begins.
The living room opens up into a modern dining room and kitchen, which feature sleek charcoal counter tops, beautiful tiled floors and a breakfast bar that would make anyone jealous!
Imagine sitting down here to have a morning cappuccino (provided by the butler of course) before suiting up in your super hero outfit and heading off to work?
The great thing about this architectural design is that you can entertain dinner guests who are seated at your dining room table while you are cooking in the kitchen, pouring wine or making after dinner coffees. You don't even have to break conversation! This is far more social and fun. We also love the trendy light/sculpture on the wall. Adding something quirky to a neutral, minimalist space gives it a bit of edge!
Tony Stark once said,
There is nothing except this. There's no art opening, no charity, nothing to sign. There's the next mission, and nothing else.
For these architects, creating cutting-edge architecture is their mission. And they have succeeded! Have a look through their range of impressive projects.
Even super heroes have kids!
This nursery/kid's room is the epitome of a trendy, warm space designed for comfort and relaxation.
You'll notice that a neutral grey is used in this space, but is contrasted with beautiful, stark whites in the form of furniture and walls.
Next the designers have introduced some colour into the space in the form of bean bags and a few side tables. Bold, primary colours are key here, adding a very striking look and feel to the space.
The chalk board on the wall next to the window is also a great feature, allowing the kids to decorate their room all on their own! And it's so easy to create! Just paint the wall black and buy some chalk and hey, presto!
As Dr. Franklin Storm said in the Fantastic Four,
Human beings have an immeasurable desire to discover, to invent, to build. Our future depends on us furthering these ideals, a responsibility that rests on the shoulders of generations to come.
And last but not least, a super hero needs a gym. They have to stay fit, in shape and strong—just like you and me.
Sleek silver equipment is used throughout, contrasting with the dark wood and use of grey throughout. This is a room where you are still meant to feel comfortable and cushy, even when working out. Spinning bikes, benches and weights all contribute to a space where you can feel healthy and work up a sweat without leaving your home!
Lou Ferrigno once said,
The Hulk was a unique character because of his strength and power. He doesn't have a costume like Spiderman or like Superman—The Hulk is more visual. His passion and his strength, that is what separates him from anything else.
What separates your home from any other home?
This is a piece of architecture that is unique, homely and sophisticated, with all of the bells and whistles. And just like the Hulk, size does matter here!
