A cozy and beautiful family home in Sandton, South Africa

Designing a family residence is not difficult but definitely tricky. The interior needs to be child-safe and animal safe since most families have pets. Let’s take a tour of this beautiful family residence in Sandton, South Africa, which is surrounded by a beautiful landscape.
Just like traditional South African homes, this family residence too has an open living plan. It includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, all of which are well-spaced. The homeowners chose to use only one type of wood that brings unity in the living plan.
Rather than keeping a baby gate in front of the fire place, the interior designer has created a smart and unique barrier to stop children from touching it. The homeowners have used an ottoman, so that children can play safely and won’t get bruised on hitting it.
The house is in a gated community and therefore, the houses don’t have much outdoor space. However, despite the constraints, the homeowners built a pool and garden in it, which worked nicely for them.
The pretty vintage off white seating area is perfect for evening snack time and Sunday morning brunch. Also, since the house is small, the extra seating area outside gives more space for hosting parties.
The facade is simple yet modern and something every person will like. It is complementary to the surrounding habitat while the black garage door and stoned facade brings character to it.
Everyone dreams of having huge door, which means this house is nothing less than a dream house. The round table at the entrance is a beautiful addition to odd amount space in the front. Take a look at the lamps on either side of the door and net pattern black iron gates. They give the place a fairy tale feel but still keeps it very modern.
You can view more such beautiful home interior ideabooks on Homify.