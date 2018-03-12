Your browser is out-of-date.

A futuristic home with beautiful landscape in Bedfordview

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
As more and more people choose to buy lands and make the house as they dream of, structures have become more elaborate. The home we will look at today is just one of the few excellent examples it as it has so much character. Interiors of the house are just as beautiful as the architecture, so let’s take a tour of the house.

1. Entrance

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern windows & doors
It is created smartly since the house is in South Africa, which gets a lot of rain. People can take off their shoes and dry themselves in the small glass room at the entrance and then enter the house.

2. Kitchen

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
The design is sleek and modern just like rest of the house. It is a big kitchen and is designed artistically to not leave any odd corner. Even though red is a bold color, the interior designer has used it smartly with grey and white to bring balance.

3. Glass house

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
One side of the house is entirely made of glass to welcome the bright sunshine of South Africa. The staircase is lined with glass to achieve that futuristic feel.

4. The house

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Take a look at how beautifully the house is designed. It has a big backyard, a swimming pool, and outdoor sitting area. You can host every party from just a casual party to children’s birthday party in the backyard. The pool makes it so much more fun.

5. In the evening

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
With all accent lights on, the house and the pool looks beautiful in the evening. There are three different types of floors in the backyard including grass, tile, and wood around the pool. How fun it would be to take a swim during summer evenings!

6. Architecture of the house

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Even though the house’s architecture is dark as the designer has used black stones and black paint, the glass windows, lights, and South African weather balances the colors.

Check more such ideabooks on Homify.

​The Johannesburg house that impresses with bold colours

