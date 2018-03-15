​Farmhouse splendour meets modern beauty in this Johannesburg home

Here on homify we just love it when two very different styles meet up to form an intriguing new look – not quite eclectic, but still a mixing-and-matching of different designs, which is exactly what today’s homify 360° gem brings us.

Courtesy of Spegash Interiors in Johannesburg comes this luxurious farmhouse-type project, which skilfully combines the rustic- and country styles with sleek modern magnificence.

Let’s see what other inspirational tips ‘House Dos Santos’ has in store for us…