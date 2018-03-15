Your browser is out-of-date.

​Farmhouse splendour meets modern beauty in this Johannesburg home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Here on homify we just love it when two very different styles meet up to form an intriguing new look – not quite eclectic, but still a mixing-and-matching of different designs, which is exactly what today’s homify 360° gem brings us.

Courtesy of Spegash Interiors in Johannesburg comes this luxurious farmhouse-type project, which skilfully combines the rustic- and country styles with sleek modern magnificence. 

Let’s see what other inspirational tips ‘House Dos Santos’ has in store for us…

Old-school charm

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Is there anything better than good old wood to evoke a feeling of hominess and comfort? How about mixing that wood with some modern patterns and contemporary cuteness, as was done in this open-plan dining room and kitchen? It’s like a vintage country kitchen got a 21st century makeover!

​Plush comfort

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

A hop and a skip away is where we locate the lounge / living room, blending in beautifully with the culinary corner at the back, yet also rightfully claiming its own special space and character. 

We can’t decide which is our favourite piece here: that striped wallpaper; the L-shaped sofa; the scatter cushions with their modern motifs; the charming wooden coffee table… which is yours?

​Open-plan beauty

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

There’s no end to the delightful designs, as this bedroom and bathroom also blend together in an open layout, with a timber platform brilliantly anchoring the bathroom space. And how gorgeous is that oval-shaped, free-standing tub? 

Let’s gather some more prime décor tips with the rest of this breathtaking house…

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

