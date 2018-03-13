Your browser is out-of-date.

​A sleek dream home in Johannesburg

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses Grey
Our homify 360° for today comes from the Bedfordview-based firm Francois Marais Architects, known for their skill, style and superb commitment to excellence. And this architectural splendour of theirs is certainly no exception.

Even from the outside, this structure is dominated by flowing curves, offering a fashionable yet clean appearance. Platform slabs at different levels give this home depth and a touch of artistry, creating a signature design.  

On the inside, space and style come together, conjuring up amazing open-plan layouts for the main social zones that lead out towards the splendid patios and large swimming pool – and then we haven’t even begun talking about the furnishings and décor!

Paradise at the back

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses Grey
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

We immediately jump to the rear side of the house (relax, we will get to see the front as well), for this side is definitely the most tranquil – look at how those curves, glass surfaces, and polished marble form clean layouts that immediately make one want to relax (or start organising a fantastic pool party!).

​Fabulous pieces

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

We cross over to the inside, where this magnificent spiral staircase reminds us once again how stairs can be both functional and focal pieces. Notice how the shiny stainless steel complements the polished floors and crystal-clear glazing to make up a most modern/contemporary design perfect for a dream home of the 21st century.

The heart of this home

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

We’re off to see the kitchen, dominated by an elegant monochrome colour palette. This is a grand idea in case additional colours and patterns (for the kitchen accessories, furniture, etc.) need to be added later on, yet we feel this black-and-white (and grey) combination are 100% perfect. 

Notice the graceful, upholstered seating area in the background – all that’s missing is a circular table (glass, we recommend), a few friends and some wine!

​A calming style

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Tranquil creams and soft off-whites – these are the main colours chosen for this bathroom, going a long way to make this space seem even more inviting and peaceful (and isn’t that what a bathroom is supposed to be?). 

Notice how light bounces around the room as it hits the glass shower pane, the wall-hung mirrors, the stainless steel fixtures, etc.

Feel free to explore some more—you never know what inspiration awaits in the next room…

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Next up: The wonderfully white dream home of Cape Town.

A futuristic home with beautiful landscape in Bedfordview
We’d love to know what you think of this house.

