​A sleek dream home in Johannesburg

Our homify 360° for today comes from the Bedfordview-based firm Francois Marais Architects, known for their skill, style and superb commitment to excellence. And this architectural splendour of theirs is certainly no exception.

Even from the outside, this structure is dominated by flowing curves, offering a fashionable yet clean appearance. Platform slabs at different levels give this home depth and a touch of artistry, creating a signature design.

On the inside, space and style come together, conjuring up amazing open-plan layouts for the main social zones that lead out towards the splendid patios and large swimming pool – and then we haven’t even begun talking about the furnishings and décor!