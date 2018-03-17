Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A house where contemporary design meets African art

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Everything you own should always portray who you are and that goes the same with a house. However, strong and influential art like African art can’t always be used to design interior, but you can always use it as accent pieces with your home decor. Today we will take house tour of one such house, which has African accent pieces included in its contemporary interior design.

1. Entrance

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

The house’s entrance has so much character and gives a very satisfying feeling to walk through it. Just after the door there’s animal skin decor lying on the floor, which is very traditional to African culture. All contemporary pieces used in the hallway including the wood-pane glass doors and glass table are very strong pieces. Also, take a look at how beautifully the interior designer has picked complementing African accent pieces and framed it on the wall in a shadow box.

2. Living room

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

This living room is a perfect example of how two delicate yet strong African pieces can entirely change the look of it. The interior designer has set the living room’s color scheme according to the African accent kept on the centre table.

​ 3. Washroom

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

An African accent isn't specifically used in the guest washroom, but instead the wash basin selected has an African structure, almost resembling like a drum.

4. Accent Mirror

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers Textile Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Putting an accent mirror on a simple gray wall can immediately make it very interesting and sentimental. You can put it up on a bathroom wall or in the hallway or walk-in closet.

4. Hallway

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

The three pieces of African accent pieces are placed on a wall most people might not even think about, which gives it a personal touch. Throughout the house, the interior designer chose to merge the African accent pieces with its background, so that it feels part of the home and not something out of the place.

5. Master bathroom

homify Minimal style Bathroom Ceramic Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

The African accent piece in the master bathroom, it is very conspicuous as a side table. It is done so to ensure that the bathroom has a calming feel.

6. Room key

homify BathroomDecoration Textile Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

How wonderful would it be to have room keys with beautiful traditional African designs like this? It works as a decoration in itself, which makes it a very interesting piece.

You can check more such house tour ideabooks on Homify.

​The inspiring style of House Cunningham in Johannesburg

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks