​The beautiful Ballito Beach House in Cape Town

We’re off to Ballito for today’s homify 360° gem, as it’s this quaint little holiday town in KwaZulu-Natal that plays host to quite a remarkable structure: a breathtaking beach house courtesy of Cape Town-based interior design firm Just Interior Design.

With many components to include, the experts in charge showed what they are capable off by doing everything, from the living area right through to the nursery, where existing furniture was repainted, wallpaper and vinyl stickers were combined, and a striking use of masculine-yet-still-soft colour combinations were conjured up to ensure this room’s look would remain perfect from baby to toddler-stage.

Let’s get inspired…