​The beautiful Ballito Beach House in Cape Town

We’re off to Ballito for today’s homify 360° gem, as it’s this quaint little holiday town in KwaZulu-Natal that plays host to quite a remarkable structure: a breathtaking beach house courtesy of Cape Town-based interior design firm Just Interior Design.
With many components to include, the experts in charge showed what they are capable off by doing everything, from the living area right through to the nursery, where existing furniture was repainted, wallpaper and vinyl stickers were combined, and a striking use of masculine-yet-still-soft colour combinations were conjured up to ensure this room’s look would remain perfect from baby to toddler-stage.
Let’s get inspired…
All of the bedrooms were decorated with bold wallpaper and fabrics, ensuring a luxurious look that’s also quite soft and inviting.
Any designer worth his salt will know the importance of including lots of light, and here we can see how perfectly that incoming natural light bounces around the room, from the sleek mirror-like wall art right to the timber dining table.
The homeowners wanted their living area open and relaxed. To ensure a special touch, the designers used furniture manufactured from old shipwrecks, combining it with kiaat, a rare wood in South Africa, to make the space feel natural and inviting.
The fabrics were kept mostly light with a beach house palette.
Let’s scope out a few more images from this delightful project…
