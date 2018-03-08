Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern and beautifully renovated family home in Cape Town

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Loading admin actions …

Some people choose to complete redecorate their house every five to ten years to give it a fresh feel. Let’s take a tour of one such house in South Africa, where the homeowners completely changed the interiors, making it look absolutely brand new.

1. Before and after

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

You can see that the homeowners completely changed the living room’s interiors. It is more modern and colorful compared to how brown and boring it was earlier. They’ve experimented with a few colors that make it look very interesting and homely. Since it is an open living plan, the interior designers had to get creative to make all colors complement each other, and they've done great.

2. Outdoor seating area

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Probably, the homeowners host guests often and chose to have an outdoor sitting area on the terrace rather than leaving it free. The colors used have cool undertones and complements the sunny South African weather very well.

​ 3. Master bedroom

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

The master bedroom is every bit of lavish. Even though the interior designer has used a lot of different textures and colors, the master bedroom gives a very comforting feel.

4. Daughter’s bedroom

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

This bedroom is absolutely every teenage girl’s dream. Pink, black, and white dominate room and the bedside tables are customized, adding the girl’s personality to the bedroom. Rest of the bedroom is kept very simple using grey curtains and rug.

5. Children playroom

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

The children playroom is quite big, colorful, and also has a study table so that the children can study. There is also a television, so that children can have TV time whenever they want.

6. Dining room

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

The interior designer has gone for a square dining table for the dining room, which is very amusing. At the same time, the homeowners have also set up an outdoor dining area on a terrace. 

Check out more such ideabooks on Homify.

5 tips for remodeling your kitchen

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks