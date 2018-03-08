A modern and beautifully renovated family home in Cape Town

Some people choose to complete redecorate their house every five to ten years to give it a fresh feel. Let’s take a tour of one such house in South Africa, where the homeowners completely changed the interiors, making it look absolutely brand new.
You can see that the homeowners completely changed the living room’s interiors. It is more modern and colorful compared to how brown and boring it was earlier. They’ve experimented with a few colors that make it look very interesting and homely. Since it is an open living plan, the interior designers had to get creative to make all colors complement each other, and they've done great.
Probably, the homeowners host guests often and chose to have an outdoor sitting area on the terrace rather than leaving it free. The colors used have cool undertones and complements the sunny South African weather very well.
The master bedroom is every bit of lavish. Even though the interior designer has used a lot of different textures and colors, the master bedroom gives a very comforting feel.
This bedroom is absolutely every teenage girl’s dream. Pink, black, and white dominate room and the bedside tables are customized, adding the girl’s personality to the bedroom. Rest of the bedroom is kept very simple using grey curtains and rug.
The children playroom is quite big, colorful, and also has a study table so that the children can study. There is also a television, so that children can have TV time whenever they want.
The interior designer has gone for a square dining table for the dining room, which is very amusing. At the same time, the homeowners have also set up an outdoor dining area on a terrace.
Check out more such ideabooks on Homify.