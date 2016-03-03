Keep it sleek, chic and minimal

Hate it or love it, you can’t ignore it. Today we are talking about Minimalist houses—that exceptional design style that gets rid of unnecessary elements and, instead, emphasises the negative space.

Interior designers describe minimalism as design at its most basic; a layout stripped of excessive elements, colours, shapes and textures, leaving only the bare minimum behind. The idea behind this is to make the prime content stand out more, becoming the focal point of an environment. From a visual perspective, minimalism is meant to clear the mind and exude a relaxing feeling.

Sound like your cup of designer tea? Then follow us as we get back to basics and jot down essential points on how to transform a living space into a layout that is minimalist, yet still well laid out and welcoming.