A Blessed Modern Home

3h Architects, based in Matosinhos, Portugal, are known across many fields of architecture (including residential, commercial and industrial) for creating impressive modern structures. With the project we're visiting today, you will certainly be able to see the capabilities of this architecture firm in creating an ultramodern building for something as traditional as a church parsonage. We're sure you'll agree that this modern and minimalist design would be suited to any contemporary residence.

Being around since 2003 has definitely given 3h Architects an advantage in home design, allowing a wealth of experience in the field. This is evident in the accuracy and attention to detail we will see in the structure of this house, as well as in its interiors.

Let's take a trip to Portugal to see this house up close!