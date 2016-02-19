Spice up your kitchen with a tasty remodel

So you've decided that it's time to update your kitchen. You've been looking at options, colours and styles but just can't seem to make a decision. Maybe it's time to take a step back and reassess what you currently have and what you've always thought is lacking in your own home kitchen.

Today on homify we are doing just that. This Ideabook will simplify that kitchen remodelling situation for you and get you thinking about the essentials. What do you love about a kitchen? What style you should go for… rustic or modern? A mix of the two? Colours and textures?

We've got you covered! Let's get started!