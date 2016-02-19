Spice up your kitchen with a tasty remodel

So you've decided that it's time to update your kitchen. You've been looking at options, colours and styles but just can't seem to make a decision. Maybe it's time to take a step back and reassess what you currently have and what you've always thought is lacking in your own home kitchen.
Today on homify we are doing just that. This Ideabook will simplify that kitchen remodelling situation for you and get you thinking about the essentials. What do you love about a kitchen? What style you should go for… rustic or modern? A mix of the two? Colours and textures?
We've got you covered! Let's get started!
First things first in your kitchen remodelling plan… what changes are essential? Is it the lack of storage? The small working space? Would you like to include a breakfast bar? Thoroughly scrutinise which areas of your kitchen need an update, if it is the entire kitchen from appliances to design that is in need of a revamp, then consider your budget.
If you realise that you need extra storage space, what would that space be for? Groceries or crockery, maybe even pots? This will give you some idea about how the extra storage area should be planned. If your house is old, then you probably inherited the kitchen from the previous owner, so consider your personal style when making decisions.
Now that we have identified what the issues and problem areas are with the kitchen, it is time to look at possible solutions. Have a look on homify for ideas to solve your problems, whether it be lack of storage? A small kitchen? Possible countertops and flooring or something a bit more unusual and exciting! We've covered it all! So use us as a guideline and tweak the ideas to suit your own style choice, or how about opting for something completely out of character to amaze your guests!
So it may seem easy… destroying and pulling apart your current kitchen to create a gourmet dream, but that doesn't mean it's a good idea, so put the sledge hammer down, and call some professional contractors. This will save you effort and time, while ensuring that your old cupboards and sink are dismantled in the properly.
It is possible that you know what you want to do, and how you want to do it in your new kitchen, but consider calling in professionals for the installation of anything you aren't sure about, it may prove more costly in the long run if you unsure about how to put together a kitchen cabinet and end up destroying it.
This stunning example in the image is designed by Pelma Keukens B.V and could be just the kitchen inspiration you need!
Your imagination is the first step to creating a fabulous kitchen. However, before beginning the sketching process of a kitchen, consider colours and styles that would suit your home. It doesn't have to be a kitchen in the traditional sense, have a look at how a variety of styles can work well together and if you've made a decision and change your mind a few times… well, that's okay too!
When considering the revamp options for your kitchen, look at what you currently have and what can be changed. Sometimes all it takes is for a small change to make a big difference! That old splashback for example or those tired appliances might be the first to go, how about those cupboard doors that you should have thrown out ages ago… maybe this is the perfect time.
For an even more simple change, get rid of that old dinner set and go for something funky and vibrant instead or how about elegant with a vintage style? If you are going through with the revamp, then consider an eye-popping colourful kitchen, perfect for smaller spaces!
Your plan to revamp your kitchen is now underway, you've made the decisions and taken into consideration the remodelling needs, now its just about getting started. But remember that the process may be long and tedious, so plan around cooking during the revamp process and cover all furniture that may get full of dust during the remodelling.
Once the kitchen remodel is completed, you will have a stunning and exciting place to prepare meals again, so a little sacrifice for a few weeks should be easy to get through.
If countertops are on the agenda, check out these: Cutting Edge Countertops For 21st Century Kitchens.