A marriage of styles: designing the newlywed's bedroom

Are you in a relationship? Recently married, perhaps? Do you want to create your new home, make it as snug and cosy as possible? We are here to offer you decoration ideas and arrangements that will inspire you when creating your home!
If you are a couple and need to settle in, you definitely have a lot of things in mind for the interior of your dreams. For a young couple, the bedroom must be friendly, young, modern and very comfortable! Here are some suggestions to make your bedroom a haven!
Although your bed’s mattress and pillows are important elements of comfort, colours are also pivotal. Indeed, comfort can also be visual and a room with soft colours may seem attractive in addition to being comfortable.
For a cosy and comfortable room, heed soft colours: pale grey, white, beige, cream shades. On natural wooden floors, muted colours establish a quiet and relaxing atmosphere in the room.
For a comfortable room, the bed should be chosen with care! If you are a young couple, the right choice will be high-quality, comfortable bedding that perfectly matches your expectations. This will certainly be an important investment for you, and you will not regret it in the long run! Take the time to try different mattresses. Here on homify we have a selection of beds and headboards that may interest you!
If you are looking for the perfect room, you need quality materials, especially for the bed linen! You can, of course, find linen made of quality cotton. If you are looking for something softer and silky, higher quality cotton will be more suitable material for your needs.
For a shiny and silky bed, satin will be your biggest asset! Even finer and softer, but of course more expensive, authentic silk will give you an extremely comfortable and luxurious touch. An excellent investment for a dream room. For a sophisticated and even more luxurious effect, choose matching cushions for your blankets.
Take a look at these textiles for the bedroom as inspiration!
To ensure a romantic effect, install sheer curtains around your bed. Preferably transparent and very light in colour, these curtains will help you make a very special room. It will create a romantic space that offers very relaxing moments in which to unwind.
If you find that the curtains around the bed are a little too big, choose something simpler, yet equally aesthetic, with a long rod along your windows and a white curtain that lets in natural light while making it less aggressive. This will make the interior of the room much softer and quitter. Perfect for a nap during the day!
Here in this image, light colours, a pink wall, and natural parquet flooring receive external light beautifully through this large opening and past the long, white curtain.
In the bedroom, the lighting has to be efficient and aesthetic. So choose a main source of light on the ceiling, such as a lamp or a chandelier, like this white model which is absolutely awesome! Remember to add to this complementary lighting by means of smaller lamps on each side of the bed for reading or as a nightlight.
In this beautiful room, light colours and textiles are perfectly highlighted with this modern and luxurious white lighting. For similar models, visit our lighting section.
This bedroom features décor that is very bright, with a canopy bed and wrought iron frame, large braided rug on the floor, and the future classic with the aged effect.
This luxurious room has lots of natural light. With the ample light provides the perfect opportunity to add one or more indoor plants, in order to improve the air quality while adding some green to the décor! You can also add smaller potted plants on a bedside table or a desk.
Tastes and personalities are all different. In terms of décor, some prefer very simple and romantic rooms, while others like the most energetic options, with more vivid colours.
This room has a very comfortable grey bed, with grey and orange pillows, and the large yellow chair is very original! This décor is a little more loaded than in the previous examples, but equally interesting. The addition of these furniture components is made possible by the presence of a very large mirror which gives a bigger size to the room.
For a newlywed’s chamber, this type of decoration is ideal if you have an artistic and creative personality. Above the bed, the work of art with these very large letters is just superb! If you have a little bit of a monotonous room and are trying to make it more original, this type of artistic decoration is the perfect solution!
Be seduced by our guide, which will show you: How To Make Your Bedroom More Romantic.