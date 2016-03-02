​A View Over The Valley

Join us on homify 360° as we touch down in the land of sun and sombreros – Mexico – to catch a glimpse of a stylishly modern residence amid rolling hilltops. Architectural professionals Excelencia En Diseño (meaning Excellence in Design) integrated their creation with the surrounding environment through large glass panes, adding a unique view to the stylish interior of this 21st century home.

Using a combination of contemporary and traditional construction materials in their work, our architects maintain a consistent language throughout their designs, which boast a varied palette of materials, colours and textures.

Let’s discover this proud residence with its dream-like valley views.