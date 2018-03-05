Your browser is out-of-date.

5 tips for remodeling your kitchen

HOUSE MPHO,
Kitchen is undeniably the heart of your home and needs to be decorated in the best way possible, such that it is equally aesthetic and functional. When you decorate or remodel your kitchen, there are five elements that you cannot forget at all. Let’s take a tour of a kitchen and see what these five elements are.

1. Space

Make sure that there is enough space to move around for at least two people. If you often throw house parties or have guests over, you will thank yourself for thinking about it earlier. Also, it makes the kitchen look brighter.

2. Tile in the cooking area

Tiles don’t always look good in the kitchen, but then you have to think about its purpose. If the wall behind your cooking area is paint, removing oil and other food stains will be difficult. Instead, put some fancy tiles up there and cleaning would take less than two minutes.

3. Space for refrigerator

Have a space measured out for your refrigerator into one of the cabinet walls, so that you don’t hit your pinky toe into it every time you walk by. By fitting the refrigerator well, you also get an idea the size you have to buy next time around.

4. Two sinks

No matter if your house is big or small, you absolutely need two sinks in the kitchen, especially if you have kids. It is best you keep plastics and other material utensils and dishes separately for easier cleaning.

5. Cabinets

Wherever you get space, add cabinets to there because you’ll never more of them. If you have a small house, you can consider placing dry food cabinets near the door of house. You can also have cabinets on the other side of the kitchen island to store utensils and equipment that you don’t use much. 

You can get more such ideabooks on Homify.

