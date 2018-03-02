Your browser is out-of-date.

30 beautiful stone facade ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern houses
Including stone in your house facade design adds elegance, beauty, grandeur, and coziness to the structure. Stones can be used in so many ways in the design including entire facade made stone, one of the walls made of stone, or making a thin section with stone. The design can be made however you wish to create a rustic or modern look and also combine stones with a variety of materials including glass, iron, and wood. In this book of ideas, we present 30 stone facade design that you can consider while building your dream house.

1. At the base

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern houses
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Adding a thin layer of stone at the base of your house will not only add life to the design but also calmness and peace.

2. Entrance

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style house
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

This stone facade is very contemporary and with the turquoise blue entrance, it is a great punch of modernity.

3. Combination of stone and wood

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style house
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

This gives the house a rustic and homely look.

4. Car shelter

Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern houses
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces


Instead of having a stone facade, the interior designer has put stones in the most noticeable section of the house, which is the car shelter wall. 

5. All white and stones

RMS, Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Modern houses
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

Contrast between white and dark tones of stones add structure and modernity to the facade.

6. Number of elements

Residencia Ithaiê, Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração Modern houses
Quitete&amp;Faria Arquitetura e Decoração

Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
Quitete&amp;Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração


Along with stone, this house also has a glass facade and the contrasting brightness makes the exterior look very good.

7. Single-storey facade

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style house
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Mix of stone and glass in the facade design adds a rustic touch to this modern house.

8. Vertical volume

Residencia Domm Arquitetura, Domm Arquitetura Ltda Domm Arquitetura Ltda Modern houses
Domm Arquitetura Ltda

Residencia Domm Arquitetura

Domm Arquitetura Ltda
Domm Arquitetura Ltda
Domm Arquitetura Ltda

The interior designer has added stones on the vertical volume and glass on the smaller sections of the house.

9. Modern facade

8. CASA F6, TARE arquitectos TARE arquitectos Modern houses
TARE arquitectos

TARE arquitectos
TARE arquitectos
TARE arquitectos

The stripe of black stone gives this modern house a very elegant look.

10. Irregular stones

Miner's Cottage II: Front Entrance design storey Rustic style house front entrance
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Front Entrance

design storey
design storey
design storey

By using irregular stones of the same color, the architect has perfectly achieved the European rustic look.

11. Lit facades

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern houses
Metropole Architects—South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects—South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

 
Adding accent lights to the entire stone facade perfectly complements the red wood high ceilings. 

12. Balance

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern houses
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

By using stone for the lower level and glass for the upper one, the architect has created a beautifully balanced relationship between the two elements.

13. Rustic houses

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style house
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME


Stone and wood combination facades make the best looking rustic houses. 

14. Big stones

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

To achieve a modern look, the architect has made use of bigger stones in the integrated multi-volume facade.

15. Spanish rural property

Casa de turismo rural en la Torre d'Oristà (Barcelona), ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP Rustic style house Stone Beige
ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP

ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP
ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP
ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP


This typical Spanish architecture is so homely and warm. 

16. Stone and pillars

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

The architecture has incorporated stone in the garage design, making you drive into the house a beautiful experience.

​ 17. Wooden pillars

Vivienda en Broño, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Rustic style house
AD+ arquitectura

AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura

This rustic house is entirely made of stones and finished with beautiful wooden pillars.

18. Stone wall

Casa del Porche de Piedra, LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos Single family home
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos

LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos

Instead of making a stone facade, this homeowner chose to build a stone wall.

19. Inspired from Tuscany

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style house
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure


Another stone house perfect to live during the cold winters.

20. Modern and ecological house

Maison lumineuse et écologique. , ARTERRA ARTERRA Eclectic style houses Stone Grey
ARTERRA

ARTERRA
ARTERRA
ARTERRA

Use of stone, glass, and subtle colors have given the house a natural look.

21. Fairytale setting

Casa nuova realizzazione, SOGEDI costruzioni SOGEDI costruzioni Rustic style house
SOGEDI costruzioni

SOGEDI costruzioni
SOGEDI costruzioni
SOGEDI costruzioni

The rustic cottage with a stone facade and pretty garden looks straight out of a fairytale.
 

22. Beach house

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist house
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

With different materials used for the two levels, this beach house is very modern and chic.

23. Modern elements

Moradia em Caldas da Rainha, SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos Modern houses
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos
SOUSA LOPES, arquitectos

Multiple materials are used to give the house a modern look.

24. Square volume

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

This house only has a square volume of stone facade to give a modern touch.

​ 25. Unique stone wall

CASA OLIVOS, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

The stone wall complements the landscaping to create this beautiful modern facade. 

26. Dividing the two sections

Casa en country C.U.B.A. - Fatima - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Modern houses
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

This house has a stone facade that evenly divides the lighter facades of the two storey house.

27. Geometric volume

CASA JN, Speziale Linares arquitectos Speziale Linares arquitectos Modern houses
Speziale Linares arquitectos

Speziale Linares arquitectos
Speziale Linares arquitectos
Speziale Linares arquitectos

The car shed in stone is a wonderful addition to this beautiful house.

28. Doorway

Casa en Manzanares - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rustic style house
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos


Stones are concentrated to the doorway of the house, making it look magnificent. 

29. Discreet inclusion

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The stones highlight a section of the facade still making an impact but in a way subtle way.

30. Separating the two stories

VIVIENDA VISTAPUEBLO I, Arq. Leticia Gobbi & asociados Arq. Leticia Gobbi & asociados Modern houses
Arq. Leticia Gobbi &amp; asociados

Arq. Leticia Gobbi & asociados
Arq. Leticia Gobbi &amp; asociados
Arq. Leticia Gobbi & asociados

A horizontal stone pattern divides the two stories of the house. 

You can check more such ideabooks on Homify.

