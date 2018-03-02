30 beautiful stone facade ideas for your home

Including stone in your house facade design adds elegance, beauty, grandeur, and coziness to the structure. Stones can be used in so many ways in the design including entire facade made stone, one of the walls made of stone, or making a thin section with stone. The design can be made however you wish to create a rustic or modern look and also combine stones with a variety of materials including glass, iron, and wood. In this book of ideas, we present 30 stone facade design that you can consider while building your dream house.
Adding a thin layer of stone at the base of your house will not only add life to the design but also calmness and peace.
This stone facade is very contemporary and with the turquoise blue entrance, it is a great punch of modernity.
This gives the house a rustic and homely look.
Instead of having a stone facade, the interior designer has put stones in the most noticeable section of the house, which is the car shelter wall.
Contrast between white and dark tones of stones add structure and modernity to the facade.
Along with stone, this house also has a glass facade and the contrasting brightness makes the exterior look very good.
Mix of stone and glass in the facade design adds a rustic touch to this modern house.
The interior designer has added stones on the vertical volume and glass on the smaller sections of the house.
The stripe of black stone gives this modern house a very elegant look.
By using irregular stones of the same color, the architect has perfectly achieved the European rustic look.
Adding accent lights to the entire stone facade perfectly complements the red wood high ceilings.
By using stone for the lower level and glass for the upper one, the architect has created a beautifully balanced relationship between the two elements.
Stone and wood combination facades make the best looking rustic houses.
To achieve a modern look, the architect has made use of bigger stones in the integrated multi-volume facade.
This typical Spanish architecture is so homely and warm.
The architecture has incorporated stone in the garage design, making you drive into the house a beautiful experience.
This rustic house is entirely made of stones and finished with beautiful wooden pillars.
Instead of making a stone facade, this homeowner chose to build a stone wall.
Another stone house perfect to live during the cold winters.
Use of stone, glass, and subtle colors have given the house a natural look.
The rustic cottage with a stone facade and pretty garden looks straight out of a fairytale.
With different materials used for the two levels, this beach house is very modern and chic.
Multiple materials are used to give the house a modern look.
This house only has a square volume of stone facade to give a modern touch.
The stone wall complements the landscaping to create this beautiful modern facade.
This house has a stone facade that evenly divides the lighter facades of the two storey house.
The car shed in stone is a wonderful addition to this beautiful house.
Stones are concentrated to the doorway of the house, making it look magnificent.
The stones highlight a section of the facade still making an impact but in a way subtle way.
A horizontal stone pattern divides the two stories of the house.
